Illinois State

Judge: UIA can't collect on appealed unemployment overpayments

(The Center Square) – A Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that the state Unemployment Insurance Agency can’t collect on claimants appealing a determination they were overpaid. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle ruled that his prior preliminary injunction stops UIA collection on all individuals who “timely” appeal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced

(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
ILLINOIS STATE
New York most restrictive in U.S. on citizen political engagement

(The Center Square) – A first-of-its-kind report examining how states restrict speech on government graded New York worst of all. The Institute for Free Speech ranked all the states on 10 factors, and New York received a grade of 50% or higher on just two – false statement laws and private enforcement of campaign laws. Overall, it received a score of 15%.
POLITICS
State announces 6 year transportation improvement program

The Governor and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced a multi-year transportation improvement program Friday. The $34.6 billion dollar program covers fiscal year 23 – 28. IDOT touts it as a blueprint to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports. Outside the IDOT building, the Governor said this:
ILLINOIS STATE
Sweet Corn Festival Attracts GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful

Among the thousands of visitors expected to attend the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival is the Republican nominee for governor in Illinois. According to the La Salle County Republican Party, Darren Bailey will be at the festival Friday from 11 until 12:30. He's also expected to take part in the parade Sunday afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois State Fair opens after over $48 million in renovations

(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Fair is open in Springfield with over $48 million worth of renovations to the fairgrounds. The fair will run for 10 days in Springfield. State officials opened the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ukraine Among Countries Represented By St. Bede Boarding Students

While the official start of classes isn't for another week at St. Bede Academy, one group of students have already arrived on campus. The school is welcoming 41 boarding students this school year. They come from other countries including China, Ukraine, Hungary, Mexico, Japan, Turkey and Vietnam. Other boarding students are from Arkansas, Massachusetts and Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
New Metro East I-64 interchange to include Black cemetery monument

WASHINGTON PARK — Two looping ramps will be eliminated in favor of a diamond-shaped design at the new Interstate 64 and Illinois 111 interchange in Washington Park. The Illinois Department of Transportation also will move human remains left behind during a 1960s cemetery relocation; erect a monument to Black and poor people buried in the vicinity; and include a pedestrian sidewalk and shoulder space for bicycles on the new Illinois 111 bridge.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
New Bar Approved For Downtown Utica

A new place to drink and gamble in Utica. The Utica Village Board of Trustees voted 4-2 Thursday night to approve a bar called “Alley Cats”. It'll be on Mill Street between Canal Port and the Mill Street Market location. The bar owner Dale Senica says “Alley Cats”...
NORTH UTICA, IL
Trial Pushed Back In Fatal La Salle Hit And Run Case

A potential jury trial for the man accused in a fatal hit and run in La Salle has been taken off the calendar. Twenty-six-year-old Gabriel Benitez of Streator was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning. His August jury trial date was called off. Instead Benitez has a new trial date of October 11th.
LASALLE, IL

