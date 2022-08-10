Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
KCET
Peacocks, Punk Rock Ducks and Masons: Hollywood Forever's Lesser-Known Sights
Located on Los Angeles' Santa Monica Boulevard, directly behind the Paramount Studios lot, Hollywood Forever Cemetery has become famous for more than its celebrity graves. In fact, it's also treasured as a vibrant cultural destination during the day and at night — and for many different types of events.
Top 3 most romantic places for couples in Los Angeles
While many people think of Los Angeles as a bustling city, it actually has a lot to offer in terms of romantic getaways. If you and your partner are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle.
kcrw.com
LA author and sometimes food writer Michelle Huneven discusses ‘Search’
In an excerpt from her KCRW Bookworm interview guest-hosted by Evan Kleiman, Los Angeles-based author Michelle Huneven discusses her latest novel, “Search.” Her protagonist Dana Potowski is a restaurant critic, food writer, and longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Southern California, where she joins the committee on the hunt for their new minister.
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-12-2022 to 8-14-2022]
Okay folks… time to activate that weekend mindset. This August 12-14 in Los Angeles, catch a free roller skating party at the Santa Monica Pier, Amazon’s FYC Fest, a Brew at the Zoo, Getty 25 in Crenshaw, the Nisei Week opening parade in Little Tokyo, Silents Under the Stars at Paramount Ranch, Rethinking Essential at MOLAA, Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl, and MUCH more. Your to-do list starts below!
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
DEAR WEHO: New pool is all washed up
I’m writing to vent a bit about the new West Hollywood aquatic center. I have been using the public pool at west hollywood for years and never really had major issues at the old facility. The staff is always great and I’m grateful for all they do however my issue is with the supervisors and lack of consistency. I was extremely excited to get back in the water this time around and understand that things are a little different since covid but this new registration system is so hard to navigate. I’ve tried making reservations for lap swim however the reservations are never posted when they tell you it will be up. For one they have such a broad window. I believe the signage states that reservations will be posted between Wednesday 9 pm and Thursday 9 am and even then they have not been posted on time for the last few weeks. Do they really expect you to sit there for 12 + hours checking every couple of minutes until they go live? That’s just absurd. The water fitness class is another headache. There are so many of us that can’t seem to figure it out that the staff at the front are now being forced to take reservations in person and just allow everyone in but only after harassing you about doing it on line or telling you to add yourself to a wait list that doesn’t even exist. It’s becoming extremely frustrating.
purewow.com
The Best Pizza in Los Angeles, Whether You’re in the Mood for Deep Dish or NYC-Style
Los Angeles may not be known for its pizza, but we’re here to tell you that it definitely deserves some recognition. More and more ‘za spots have opened up, and they’re bringing authentic traditions and techniques to their pies. From Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in large brick ovens to NYC slices that ooze with grease and cheese, LA has got it all. And yes, people here do eat carbs. In no particular order, here’s your guide to the best pizza in Los Angeles.
RELATED PEOPLE
tmpresale.com
Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party)s show in Los Angeles, CA Aug 27, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) pre-sale passcode! With this Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) presale password everyone who has the code has the chance to buy tickets before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to personally see Bad Bunny Night...
Canyon News
Hollywood Resident Sues School District For Class Project
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman is suing the Board of Education and Los Angeles Unified School district on behalf of her daughter for allegedly causing her daughter emotional distress from what was reported to be a culturally insensitive school project. The civil rights suit was brought about Wednesday, August 10. Rashunda...
kcrw.com
Folklorico dances, tlayuda meals: LA Oaxacans prep for Guelaguetza
Since the late 1980s, the LA-based Regional Organization of Oaxaca (ORO) has thrown a festival known as Guelaguetza — where local Oaxacans gather to to celebrate their heritage through music, dance, art, and food. The festival has been on hiatus for two years, but it’s back on August 14...
oc-breeze.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts celebrates 30th Anniversary with 2022-2023 season lineup
The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) gears up for its 30th anniversary with an exciting 2022-2023 Season lineup. The new season lineup showcases legendary performers – including Jay Leno, Paul Anka, The Jacksons, and Chicago – and fun acts such as Gazillion Bubble Show and Lance Burton & Friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena
Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
spectrumnews1.com
Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants
Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
Now We’re (No Longer) Cooking With Gas: Hollywood Embraces Induction Cooking
Coming soon to L.A.: the end of gas appliances in new construction. As voted on by the Los Angeles City Council in May and set to start Jan. 1, 2023 (in a tiered phase-out), no new buildings, including residences, may include gas stoves, water heaters, furnaces or gas-powered clothes dryers. Following in the footsteps of Berkeley, San Francisco and Santa Monica, the move is an effort to reduce the use of fuels that generate greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change. Already, though, some Los Angeles designers and their clients are shifting to electric-powered induction stovetops and finding they love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pita Cafe Opening Fifth Location in Artesia
The company's fifth location will likely open before the end of the year
Roller Skate And Sip On Cocktails At This Free Disco Rink Pop-Up On SaMo Pier
Start your weekend off right with a free roller-rink disco party right over the sea! From Friday through Sunday, Benefit Cosmetics is hosting the ultimate roller disco party at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Skate rentals and one-hour sessions are free with RSVP. Put on your best disco outfit and get ready to groove along to their perfectly curated music. The fun doesn’t stop there though! To really set the vibe, Klarna is hooking up guests with a FREE cocktail. All you’ll have to do is download the app and show the bartender to redeem it. Benefit’s Gimme Pink Roller Rink event is in celebration of their newest brow product—Gimme Brow & Volumizing Pencil. In honor of this, guests will also have exclusive access to their makeup brow bar to receive the most flawless brows. It’s bound to be a weekend filled with skate grooving, beauty, and sipping! Cheers to that. Friday, Aug. 12:
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer
Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
Comments / 0