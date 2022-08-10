ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

LA author and sometimes food writer Michelle Huneven discusses ‘Search’

In an excerpt from her KCRW Bookworm interview guest-hosted by Evan Kleiman, Los Angeles-based author Michelle Huneven discusses her latest novel, “Search.” Her protagonist Dana Potowski is a restaurant critic, food writer, and longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Southern California, where she joins the committee on the hunt for their new minister.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-12-2022 to 8-14-2022]

Okay folks… time to activate that weekend mindset. This August 12-14 in Los Angeles, catch a free roller skating party at the Santa Monica Pier, Amazon’s FYC Fest, a Brew at the Zoo, Getty 25 in Crenshaw, the Nisei Week opening parade in Little Tokyo, Silents Under the Stars at Paramount Ranch, Rethinking Essential at MOLAA, Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl, and MUCH more. Your to-do list starts below!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
LONG BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: New pool is all washed up

I’m writing to vent a bit about the new West Hollywood aquatic center. I have been using the public pool at west hollywood for years and never really had major issues at the old facility. The staff is always great and I’m grateful for all they do however my issue is with the supervisors and lack of consistency. I was extremely excited to get back in the water this time around and understand that things are a little different since covid but this new registration system is so hard to navigate. I’ve tried making reservations for lap swim however the reservations are never posted when they tell you it will be up. For one they have such a broad window. I believe the signage states that reservations will be posted between Wednesday 9 pm and Thursday 9 am and even then they have not been posted on time for the last few weeks. Do they really expect you to sit there for 12 + hours checking every couple of minutes until they go live? That’s just absurd. The water fitness class is another headache. There are so many of us that can’t seem to figure it out that the staff at the front are now being forced to take reservations in person and just allow everyone in but only after harassing you about doing it on line or telling you to add yourself to a wait list that doesn’t even exist. It’s becoming extremely frustrating.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
purewow.com

The Best Pizza in Los Angeles, Whether You’re in the Mood for Deep Dish or NYC-Style

Los Angeles may not be known for its pizza, but we’re here to tell you that it definitely deserves some recognition. More and more ‘za spots have opened up, and they’re bringing authentic traditions and techniques to their pies. From Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in large brick ovens to NYC slices that ooze with grease and cheese, LA has got it all. And yes, people here do eat carbs. In no particular order, here’s your guide to the best pizza in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Canyon News

Hollywood Resident Sues School District For Class Project

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman is suing the Board of Education and Los Angeles Unified School district on behalf of her daughter for allegedly causing her daughter emotional distress from what was reported to be a culturally insensitive school project. The civil rights suit was brought about Wednesday, August 10. Rashunda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Folklorico dances, tlayuda meals: LA Oaxacans prep for Guelaguetza

Since the late 1980s, the LA-based Regional Organization of Oaxaca (ORO) has thrown a festival known as Guelaguetza — where local Oaxacans gather to to celebrate their heritage through music, dance, art, and food. The festival has been on hiatus for two years, but it’s back on August 14...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Griffith Park#Art#Intimacy#Performing
HeySoCal

Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena

Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Now We’re (No Longer) Cooking With Gas: Hollywood Embraces Induction Cooking

Coming soon to L.A.: the end of gas appliances in new construction. As voted on by the Los Angeles City Council in May and set to start Jan. 1, 2023 (in a tiered phase-out), no new buildings, including residences, may include gas stoves, water heaters, furnaces or gas-powered clothes dryers. Following in the footsteps of Berkeley, San Francisco and Santa Monica, the move is an effort to reduce the use of fuels that generate greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change. Already, though, some Los Angeles designers and their clients are shifting to electric-powered induction stovetops and finding they love...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
Secret LA

Roller Skate And Sip On Cocktails At This Free Disco Rink Pop-Up On SaMo Pier

Start your weekend off right with a free roller-rink disco party right over the sea! From Friday through Sunday, Benefit Cosmetics is hosting the ultimate roller disco party at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Skate rentals and one-hour sessions are free with RSVP. Put on your best disco outfit and get ready to groove along to their perfectly curated music. The fun doesn’t stop there though! To really set the vibe, Klarna is hooking up guests with a FREE cocktail. All you’ll have to do is download the app and show the bartender to redeem it. Benefit’s Gimme Pink Roller Rink event is in celebration of their newest brow product—Gimme Brow & Volumizing Pencil. In honor of this, guests will also have exclusive access to their makeup brow bar to receive the most flawless brows. It’s bound to be a weekend filled with skate grooving, beauty, and sipping! Cheers to that. Friday, Aug. 12:
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vivid Snacks

Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer

Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy