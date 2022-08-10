Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shows off moves, in more ways than one, in preseason debut
Aidan Hutchinson played just one series in his NFL preseason debut with the Detroit Lions but he made his mark with a tackle for loss.
What They're Saying: Lions React to 2022 Preseason Opener
Here is a sample of what Lions players said inside the locker room following their 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Aidan Hutchinson notches tackle for loss on second play as Lion
The Detroit Lions and their fans are expecting plenty of cooking at home from their first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star defensive lineman took to the field for the first time Friday at Ford Field — 25 miles from where he grew up — and left a quick impression on running back Qadree Allison and the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?
This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
Karl Joseph Exits Steelers Preseason Game in Walking Boot
Tough break for the former Mountaineer.
Falcons rookie Drake London (knee) exits vs. Lions
Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London left Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions after sustaining a knee injury in
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Falcons 27, Lions 23: Desmond Ridder, Defense Save The Day
The Falcons kick off the preseason with some promising moments.
D.C. Jesse Minter on what he's seen from Michigan's Quarterbacks
The Michigan defense made huge strides last year under Mike Macdonald, and now it’s up to Jesse Minter to keep it going. He’s pleased with his group in the early going, and it hasn’t been easy going up against what should be a powerful offense. Michigan has...
