Baltimore, MD

Ravens WR James Proche II raves about TE Isaiah Likely

By Steve Rudden
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens had six draft picks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and used two of them on tight ends. They added both Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State and Isaiah Likely out of Coastal Carolina, who will join Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle in the team’s tight end room.

While Kolar has missed all of camp with a sports hernia issue, Likely has shown plenty of flashes. Wide receiver James Proche II was asked what he thought of rookie tight end Isaiah Likely so far in camp, and the third-year player heaped praise on the rookie.

“He has great hands. Great hands, great route running for his size. He can stick and move at 6’3″, 200-whatever [pounds] he is. He just has great movements for his size, and I think that’s the most impressive thing.”

Baltimore has been using multiple tight ends on the field for many years now, and have been able to have a massive amount of success when trotting out two, three or even four tight ends. It feels as if the Ravens could be looking to run the ball a lot more than they were able to in 2021, and Likely is one of the players that could give the team a positive mismatch both as a blocker and as a pass catcher with his versatility to line up all over the field.

