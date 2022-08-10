ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

AWH Begins Operations at Third NJ Dispensary

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, has announced the opening of its Fort Lee dispensary for medical patients. Ascend Fort Lee is located at 461 West Street. Ascend Fort Lee is the company’s third Ascend dispensary in the state. It features more than 3,400 square feet...
FORT LEE, NJ
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
Rockland Chef Bringing Culinary Concept to Pearl River

Cafe Diem, a restaurant hauling from chef and owner Kerri Horgan, is coming soon to Pearl River. Dubbed a “rustic cafe”, Horgan has been narrowing down the menu concept and expects it to be finalized within the next few weeks. It will include dine-in along with takeout and a selection of grab ‘n go items.
PEARL RIVER, NY
Chester Thrift Shop Offers Boutique Experience

Decades ago, when the bishop was dedicating the Church of the Messiah in Chester, he nicknamed it St. Elsie’s. That was because the church was built on the site of the stable of an old dairy farm and “Elsie” was the name of a famous cow (Elsie the cow, the Borden’s trademark). In 2010, when church member Diane Cardillo of Califon was looking for ways to fundraise for the church, she came up with the idea of a thrift shop. That shop, which took up residence in the church basement, was dubbed with the church’s nickname, “St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop”. Located at 50 State Route 24 in Chester, St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop has grown since then and now takes up eight rooms in the basement of the old section of the church. There people can find gently used and new clothing for men and women, household items, and home décor items. It is run by nine volunteers; the co-managers are Cardillo and Linda Ochs of Branchville. Recently, Cardillo talked about the thrift shop offerings, guidelines for donating, where unsold items go and more.
CHESTER, NJ
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY
Consolidation creates Northern N.J. based full-spectrum orthopedics practice

Three renowned orthopedic medical groups formerly known as University Spine Center, Academy Orthopedics, and High Mountain Orthopedics, have merged under the OrthoEast name, according to a Wednesday announcement. The consolidation brings together 16 orthopedic specialists in six locations across New Jersey and New York to provide exceptional patient-first care and...
Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey

In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
HILLSIDE, NJ
Beautiful home with majestic views of river

This spacious new five-bedroom, and four full- and two half-bathroom home, is designed in a contemporary white-on-white style, along a quiet, private cul-de-sac at 3033 Scenic Place. With an airy and open layout, it boasts majestic views of the Hudson River along with the great cliffs of the Palisades. It...
PALISADES, NY
What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)

New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
NEWARK, NJ

