Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Columbia City Council suspends regular Citizen Police Review Board meetings
COLUMBIA- The future of the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is uncertain after three members have resigned in the last two months. The first two members to resign were Delsie Bonaparte and William Adkins, whose decisions came after contentious board meetings between police officials and board members. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe...
939theeagle.com
Veteran Columbia city councilman unseated this month expresses concern about council discourse
Columbia’s mayor and city manager presented several gifts to outgoing third ward city councilman Karl Skala on Saturday. Mr. Skala was unseated in this month’s runoff election by activist Roy Lovelady. The former mayor pro tem delivered a farewell address in the council chamber, saying he’s proud of...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting
COLUMBIA − Columbia's 2023 budget is expected to be discussed at Monday's City Council meeting. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions and the planning of water rate increases. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses. Rollover funds...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to vote on upgraded security measures at city hall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to approve a $75,000 security upgrade to the city hall's first floor reception area. After a security incidents in the last couple months, council members have made it a priority to protect city hall reception desk employees. KOMU 8 reached out to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council unanimously approves Capitol Avenue parking rate increase
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council voted to approve an amendment that increases parking rates near the Missouri State Capitol building on Capitol Avenue, Jefferson Street and Madison Street. The rate to park on Capitol Avenue and Madison Street will increase to $1 per hour, and the time...
KOMU
Columbia seeking public input for MoDOT unfunded needs list
COLUMBIA - Residents are being asked for input by the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization for the updated Missouri Department of Transportation's high priority Unfunded Needs List, encompassing various transportation projects. MoDOT says the list helps guide the development of projects into funded projects. It currently identifies $5.5 billion in...
KOMU
Columbia Public Transit Advisory Commission to meet about unfunded MoDOT projects
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission is meeting Tuesday night to discuss unfunded needs for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Currently, there are three tiers of funded projects in the state of Missouri, which are ranked based on highest priority. According to the high-priority Unfunded Needs List:. Tier one...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
Free legal consultation, leisure activities offered for mid-Missouri veterans on Sept. 15
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic is offering free legal consultations to veterans regarding their Veterans Affairs disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA healthcare at an all-day event on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event is being held through the clinic's Tigers for Troops program and...
Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission
Gov. Mike Parson announced the former Columbia mayor and another man were appointed to the State Highways and Transportation Commission. The post Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Stephens College student featured in portrait exhibit
Award-winning photographer Randy Bacon has teamed up with the Burrell Foundation, the charitable arm of Burrell Behavioral Health, to create a new exhibit focused on mental health. What follows is one of more than 20 first-hand stories that will be part of this compelling exhibit, which arrives in Columbia this September.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, August 16
Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting. Columbia City Council discussed their 2023 budget Monday. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions, planning of water rate increases and increases in business license fees. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with...
KOMU
Study launched to improve Highway 54 corridor between Mexico and Louisiana
HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan. According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
KOMU
Roadwork near Jefferson City to close U.S. Route 63 ramp Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City will be closed starting Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation has now pushed it back to Wednesday. The...
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
'Trash to treasures': Missouri River Regional Library helps spread awareness about sustainable living
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library hosted a “Trash to Treasures” event Monday, which aimed to help children learn valuable lessons about sustainability. The library was filled with items such as plastic bottles, food boxes and paper towel rolls, leaving it up to the kids' imagination to decide what to create with them.
missouribusinessalert.com
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
2 juveniles, 3 adults injured after UTV overturns near Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two juveniles and three adults suffered minor to moderate injuries Monday afternoon after the UTV they were in overturned near Fulton. According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Erik Skaggs, 43, from Denver, Colorado, along with two juveniles and two adults, were traveling south on a private property on Route O, approximately five miles east of Fulton.
Comments / 3