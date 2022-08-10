ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Columbia City Council suspends regular Citizen Police Review Board meetings

COLUMBIA- The future of the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is uncertain after three members have resigned in the last two months. The first two members to resign were Delsie Bonaparte and William Adkins, whose decisions came after contentious board meetings between police officials and board members. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe...
KOMU

Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting

COLUMBIA − Columbia's 2023 budget is expected to be discussed at Monday's City Council meeting. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions and the planning of water rate increases. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses. Rollover funds...
KOMU

Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission

Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board...
KOMU

Columbia seeking public input for MoDOT unfunded needs list

COLUMBIA - Residents are being asked for input by the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization for the updated Missouri Department of Transportation's high priority Unfunded Needs List, encompassing various transportation projects. MoDOT says the list helps guide the development of projects into funded projects. It currently identifies $5.5 billion in...
KOMU

Columbia Public Transit Advisory Commission to meet about unfunded MoDOT projects

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission is meeting Tuesday night to discuss unfunded needs for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Currently, there are three tiers of funded projects in the state of Missouri, which are ranked based on highest priority. According to the high-priority Unfunded Needs List:. Tier one...
KOMU

Stephens College student featured in portrait exhibit

Award-winning photographer Randy Bacon has teamed up with the Burrell Foundation, the charitable arm of Burrell Behavioral Health, to create a new exhibit focused on mental health. What follows is one of more than 20 first-hand stories that will be part of this compelling exhibit, which arrives in Columbia this September.
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, August 16

Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting. Columbia City Council discussed their 2023 budget Monday. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions, planning of water rate increases and increases in business license fees. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with...
KOMU

Study launched to improve Highway 54 corridor between Mexico and Louisiana

HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan. According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
KOMU

Roadwork near Jefferson City to close U.S. Route 63 ramp Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City will be closed starting Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation has now pushed it back to Wednesday. The...
missouribusinessalert.com

Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
KOMU

2 juveniles, 3 adults injured after UTV overturns near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two juveniles and three adults suffered minor to moderate injuries Monday afternoon after the UTV they were in overturned near Fulton. According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Erik Skaggs, 43, from Denver, Colorado, along with two juveniles and two adults, were traveling south on a private property on Route O, approximately five miles east of Fulton.
