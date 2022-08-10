Read full article on original website
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
Business Insider
Day trading is for experienced investors who can make quick decisions about fast-moving securities
Day trading is the practice of making several trades of a security within a single day. Day traders hope to use market volatility to make money on small gains by trading stocks. While there's significant money to be made with day trading, there's also significant risk. There's more than one...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Retirement Strategy: 5 ETFs For Safely Adding A 7% Yield To Your Portfolio
The income investing landscape for retirees has improved somewhat throughout 2022. Granted, that's come on the heels of falling stock and bond prices, but available yield opportunities in both markets today are becoming more attractive. This is especially true on the fixed income side. For example, 10-year Treasuries, which were...
2 ESG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022
Growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted investors to place a greater emphasis on stocks that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. So, we believe it would...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
kitco.com
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
kitco.com
Bitcoin daily chart alert - The uptrend is the bulls' friend - Aug. 12
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday after hitting a two-month high on Thursday. The market is in a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart and bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage. The path of least resistance for prices remains sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase staking product under SEC investigation
Coinbase confirmed that the U.S. SEC is investigating some of its products, including staking. The exchange disclosed this information in its quarterly report stating,. “The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and existing and intended future products, including the Company’s processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs, and its stablecoin and yield-generating products.”
zycrypto.com
BlackRock’s New Bitcoin Trust Could Be The Catalyst For Central Banks Investing In BTC: DCG’s Barry Silbert
BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is doubling down on bitcoin. Just a week after forging an alliance with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, BlackRock announced launching a new private spot bitcoin trust for its U.S.-based clients. BlackRock Launches Its First-Ever Bitcoin Trust. BlackRock announced Thursday it had launched a...
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
blockchain.news
Bullish Sentiment Restores in Crypto Derivatives Markets, Surged to $3.12 Trillion in July
Investors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem have increased their exposure to derivatives markets, with trading volume on central exchanges rising to $3.12 trillion in July, up 13% from the previous month, according to researcher CryptoCompare. Derivatives trading volume on major exchanges hit the $245 billion mark on July 29, up 9.7%...
kitco.com
Bitcoin dips to support at $24k, but the trend remains positive according to analysts
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that bulls ran into resistance at $25,000 during trading on Thursday. Profit taking led...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
cryptopotato.com
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust Will Create a Demand Shock: Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci believes BlackRock’s involvement can only mean that there is noticeable institutional interest in Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci – founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital – believes BlackRock’s Bitcoin trust, among other developments, will contribute to a demand shock for Bitcoin that will send its price soaring.
cryptopotato.com
Over 75% of Financial Institutions Intend to Use Crypto in the Next Three Years (Study)
Three-quarters of financial institutions will jump into the crypto universe in the next three years if the sector functions under a comprehensive regulatory framework, Ripple’s study concluded. Ripple’s latest Value Report estimated that 76% of financial institutions plan to use cryptocurrencies in their operations in the next 36 months....
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining stocks surge alongside rising crypto prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Over the past month, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 26% from a low of $18,930 to...
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
