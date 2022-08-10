Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Warns Polygon (MATIC) and Other Scaling Solutions Pose a Threat to Ethereum (ETH) Price – Here’s Why
Crypto exchange Coinbase is analyzing the impact that scaling solutions could have on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. In a research report, Coinbase says that layer-2 scaling solutions (L2s) could cannibalize Ethereum’s revenue. “The future of L2s could very well be a zero-sum game, as whichever L2 houses the majority...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
3 cryptocurrencies that stand to outperform ETH price thanks to Ethereum’s Merge
After years of waiting, Ethereum is finally prepared to become a full-fledged proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Besides Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), the valuation of several other tokens has not only benefited greatly but could also keep outperforming ETH after the Merge. Ethereum steps closer toward the Merge. The leading...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
protocol.com
Marqeta shares plummet following CEO's planned exit
Marqeta shares fell about 25% Thursday after the company revealed a weak outlook and founder Jason Gardner said he would step down. Gardner announced his plan to step down as CEO during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. He also told investors chief operating officer Vidya Peters is leaving. Those...
CNBC
Bitcoin rallies as inflation slows, and Coinbase's CFO explains its $1.1 billion loss: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer of Coinbase, explains the company's second quarter earnings and how the business is prepared to withstand the crypto bear market.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase staking product under SEC investigation
Coinbase confirmed that the U.S. SEC is investigating some of its products, including staking. The exchange disclosed this information in its quarterly report stating,. “The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and existing and intended future products, including the Company’s processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs, and its stablecoin and yield-generating products.”
ambcrypto.com
Investors, look at ‘Burning’ SHIB’s latest buying spree on Coinbase
The crypto-market’s latest recovery efforts have pushed many of the industry’s top cryptocurrencies to monthly highs. However, the case of popular memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] seems a little different. Not only has SHIB found it hard to register a double-digit uptick over the last seven days, but it has also struggled to hike by single digits.
Was This Really the Bottom For Coinbase?
If you are bullish on the long-term prospects for the crypto market, then it's time to be bullish on Coinbase.
Coinbase will help BlackRock's top clients gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market in a new partnership
BlackRock is partnering with Coinbase to give the asset manager's client greater exposure to crypto. Coinbase will help BlackRock's Aladdin clients trade bitcoin and access its crypto exchange. Bitcoin is down 51% from the start of the year. Coinbase is partnering with BlackRock to help some of the asset manager's...
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
zycrypto.com
US Rep. Brad Sherman Questions Why SEC Hasn’t Gone After Crypto Exchanges That Had Traded In XRP
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has come under sharp criticism from a U.S. lawmaker who questioned the reason behind the financial regulator’s legal leniency towards top crypto exchanges that had processed a considerably large amount of XRP tokens, despite classifying the asset as a security. Brad Sherman wants...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
protocol.com
A ray of fintech sunshine?
Fair greetings upon you, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: signs of optimism among fintech investors, Jack Dorsey vs. the CCP and the CFPB’s coming crackdown on financial data. Off the chain. International expansion is tough for fintech companies, given the variations in local regulations and customer habits....
Comments / 2