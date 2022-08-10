ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast underway

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re one of those people who loves all things cars, you’re in luck this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast out in Vernon. From car shows to burnout contests and so much more, you can find it all over the next couple of days. This isn’t your […]
VERNON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location

Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Zena and Zane are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about two dogs named Zane and Zena. They about three months old and are...
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

Alice is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
newschannel6now.com

Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
VERNON, TX
cw39.com

Twitch trend leads to large police response in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in 10 minutes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
365traveler.com

24 SPECTACULAR WATERFALLS IN TEXAS YOU CAN’T MISS

Despite being one of the states known as a generally hot, dry place, Texas has a surprising number of magnificent waterfalls. The Lone Star State is home to some beautiful waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed. During your next trip to Texas, make time to see one of these awesome...
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Veterans, community members gather for funeral of homeless veteran

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans and community members came together Friday morning to give one final salute to a Wichita Falls veteran who passed away recently. US Army Private First Class Casey McCain was a homeless veteran, something that veteran organizations are saying is an issue in Wichita County that needs to be fixed.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road. Forest service...
IOWA PARK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Lawton IMAX to Play E.T. Tomorrow for 40th Anniversary

E.T. is returning to the REALLY big screen tomorrow for it's 40th anniversary and I am happy to report it is the original. E.T. was before my time, but you cannot deny the impact it had on the movie industry. At the time of its release, it was the highest grossing movie ever. Fun fact, every ride from the Original Universal Studios in Orlando has been torn down, EXCEPT for E.T. The film can be experienced in an all new way tomorrow in IMAX.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
DUNCAN, OK
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

