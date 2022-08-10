Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast underway
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re one of those people who loves all things cars, you’re in luck this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast out in Vernon. From car shows to burnout contests and so much more, you can find it all over the next couple of days. This isn’t your […]
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
newschannel6now.com
Zena and Zane are looking for their forever homes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about two dogs named Zane and Zena. They about three months old and are...
newschannel6now.com
Alice is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
cw39.com
Twitch trend leads to large police response in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in 10 minutes.
newschannel6now.com
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
Humane Society of Wichita County holds Clear the Shelters event
The Humane Society of Wichita County held a Clear the Shelters event to raise awareness and up adoption numbers Saturday, August 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
Downtown WF road closures during Hotter’N Hell weekend
The four-day event for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.
Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park
"Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park," states business owner Candy Hanza. "That's for sure."
newschannel6now.com
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
365traveler.com
24 SPECTACULAR WATERFALLS IN TEXAS YOU CAN’T MISS
Despite being one of the states known as a generally hot, dry place, Texas has a surprising number of magnificent waterfalls. The Lone Star State is home to some beautiful waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed. During your next trip to Texas, make time to see one of these awesome...
newschannel6now.com
Veterans, community members gather for funeral of homeless veteran
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans and community members came together Friday morning to give one final salute to a Wichita Falls veteran who passed away recently. US Army Private First Class Casey McCain was a homeless veteran, something that veteran organizations are saying is an issue in Wichita County that needs to be fixed.
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road. Forest service...
Lawton IMAX to Play E.T. Tomorrow for 40th Anniversary
E.T. is returning to the REALLY big screen tomorrow for it's 40th anniversary and I am happy to report it is the original. E.T. was before my time, but you cannot deny the impact it had on the movie industry. At the time of its release, it was the highest grossing movie ever. Fun fact, every ride from the Original Universal Studios in Orlando has been torn down, EXCEPT for E.T. The film can be experienced in an all new way tomorrow in IMAX.
kswo.com
Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
Wichita Falls Police Investigating Shooting at River Bend Nature Center
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a shooting. On Thursday, August 11 at around 4:42 pm, officers with the WFPD were called to Riverbend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd Street in response to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet had struck an...
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0