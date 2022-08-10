Read full article on original website
Related
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
laconiadailysun.com
Juvenile arrested in Northfield triple homicide
CONCORD — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide that took place in Northfield on Aug. 3. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and...
laconiadailysun.com
Man suing Conway over short-term rentals charged with voter fraud
CONWAY — Scott Kudrick, the man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, was arrested Wednesday and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced.
laconiadailysun.com
Peter Davis: Felony level desecration of family cemetery in Tilton absolutely outrageous
Absolutely outrageous. The photos of the felony level desecration of the Philbrook Cemetery by a Tilton condo developer show a total disregard of the sacredness of this historic gravesite and the laws protecting it. Anger beyond words leaves me exasperated at the selectboard who would opt for restoration without punishment. Absolutely outrageous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH
A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 99 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Three people were arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NH authorities: Harmony Montgomery case now a homicide investigation
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said authorities have concluded the missing girl was murdered.
manchesterinklink.com
Watchdog files complaint against AG for criticizing verdict in Zhukovskyy case
CONCORD, NH – A retired Nashua police officer has filed a professional conduct complaint against Attorney General John Formella for saying truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was guilty after a jury found him not guilty on all counts Tuesday in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago. Anthony...
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - A juvenile has been arrested in the murders of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, New Hampshire. Thursday afternoon, the state’s attorney general said they arrested a juvenile and charged them with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying evidence.
WMUR.com
Survivors of Randolph motorcycle crash say they're still coming to terms with trial verdict
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some of the motorcyclists who survived the 2019 Randolph crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed say they have more questions than answers after the man accused of causing the crash was found not guilty. Crash survivors Dawn Brindley and Manuel Ribeiro said the not guilty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
wabi.tv
Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
WMTW
Man found not guilty in Randolph motorcycle crash now in federal custody as immigration detainee
A 26-year-old truck driver was acquitted by a jury Tuesday of all charges connected to the devastating crash in 2019 that killed seven motorcycle riders, but the legal worries are not over for him. >> Watch video from the courtroom as verdicts were read. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still not a...
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire woman finds, returns $1,000 outside Gilford Hannaford
GILFORD — People often use “what if” scenarios to work through ethical dilemmas. It’s not every day that those “what ifs” suddenly materialize before us in daily life. What would you do if you found a bag of money that wasn’t yours?
nbcboston.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Manslaughter in 2018 Death of Great Niece, 11
A man who was charged in the 2018 death of his great niece in Lawrence, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in court Thursday, prosecutors said. A judge accepted Miguel Rivera's guilty plea to charges of manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child and distributing drugs in Lawrence Superior Court, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. The 62-year-old was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in prison, followed by five more years of probation.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu, attorney general face criticism over Zhukovskyy verdict statements
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella are facing criticism for their responses to the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial. >> Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on all 15...
Comments / 0