ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Juvenile arrested in Northfield triple homicide

CONCORD — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide that took place in Northfield on Aug. 3. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and...
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Man suing Conway over short-term rentals charged with voter fraud

CONWAY — Scott Kudrick, the man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, was arrested Wednesday and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced.
CONWAY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Peter Davis: Felony level desecration of family cemetery in Tilton absolutely outrageous

Absolutely outrageous. The photos of the felony level desecration of the Philbrook Cemetery by a Tilton condo developer show a total disregard of the sacredness of this historic gravesite and the laws protecting it. Anger beyond words leaves me exasperated at the selectboard who would opt for restoration without punishment. Absolutely outrageous.
TILTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laconia, NH
County
Belknap County, NH
Laconia, NH
Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH

A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 99 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Selection#Violent Crime
manchesterinklink.com

Watchdog files complaint against AG for criticizing verdict in Zhukovskyy case

CONCORD, NH – A retired Nashua police officer has filed a professional conduct complaint against Attorney General John Formella for saying truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was guilty after a jury found him not guilty on all counts Tuesday in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago. Anthony...
NASHUA, NH
WCAX

Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - A juvenile has been arrested in the murders of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, New Hampshire. Thursday afternoon, the state’s attorney general said they arrested a juvenile and charged them with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying evidence.
NORTHFIELD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
NORTHFIELD, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Manslaughter in 2018 Death of Great Niece, 11

A man who was charged in the 2018 death of his great niece in Lawrence, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in court Thursday, prosecutors said. A judge accepted Miguel Rivera's guilty plea to charges of manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child and distributing drugs in Lawrence Superior Court, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. The 62-year-old was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in prison, followed by five more years of probation.
LAWRENCE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy