Murfreesboro, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill downs Dickson County in jamboree

For the third consecutive time the two have met in a jamboree, Spring Hill got the better of Dickson County -- this time a 24-8 Raider win in two quarters of play on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the opening matchup of the First Farmers Maury County Jamboree. Winning...
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Batter Up" Vintage Baseball 2PM SUNDAY At Oaklands

(MURFREESBORO) The sound of "Batters up" and bats knocking will fill this Sunday afternoon in the ballpark next to Oaklands Mansion. In fact, at 2:00 o'clock this Sunday afternoon (8/14/2022) you'll see the same kind of baseball the Maney's would have enjoyed in 1864. It's absolutely FREE to enjoy the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Davis gives Columbia Central lift in crosstown clash

After focusing his efforts on offense last fall, Jordan Davis is expanding his gridiron game for Columbia Central. And the junior didn’t take long to show it Friday night, intercepting a pass less than three minutes into the Lions’ matchup with Columbia Academy and returning it 43 yards to set up a score in an eventual 14-7 win to complete the First Farmers Maury County Jamboree at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

26th Annual Tennessee Girls in STEM Math and Science Conference at MTSU on Sept. 24

(MURFREESBORO) Registration ends soon for the 26th annual Tennessee Girls in STEM Math and Science Conference at MTSU, which will be held from 9:00AM to 3:00PM on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, event organizers said. The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)...
wgnsradio.com

LaVergne High School Assistant Principal Lisa Fitzcharles has a Passion for Local Community

What started as a teaching role has led one educator into her current position as the assistant principal of LaVergne High School. Lisa Fitzcharles, who has served with Rutherford County Schools for the past 12 years stated, “I absolutely love the assistant principal position because its 50 percent teacher and 50 percent student support, and I love both roles.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship

Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
wgnsradio.com

Storms Did Damage Wednesday

(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue had some unusual calls Wednesday as storms passed through the area. Roots on a tree in front of a Franklin Road home were struck by lightning. The bolt tore open part of the earth and the high voltage electric charge stormed through the roots and jumped to the wiring where damage was done to electronic devices inside the home.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Today, WGNS Covered 3-Topics and an update on Monkeypox - We also talked to the county schools about growth and learned of an upcoming 5K for the Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders Fou

On today’s Action Line, WGNS Host Scott Walker covered the growing concern of Monkeypox in Tennessee and throughout the country. He also heard from CBS News Correspondent Dina Demetrius in Los Angeles, CA to learn more about Monkeypox and vaccinations. During the second segment, Walker spoke to Susan Andrews,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Two newcomers to county’s Board of Education getting ready for their closeups

After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett’s 1,374.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
MURFREESBORO, TN

