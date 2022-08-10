Read full article on original website
It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
Mysterious Fire Starts at University Medical Center Hospital
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at University Medical Center Hospital, located at 602 Indiana Avenue, the afternoon of Friday, August 12th. The call came in just after 1 p.m. According to a press release, contractors were performing remodel work in and area where they had installed...
Lubbock Mother Arrested After Daughter Says She Hadn’t Eaten in 2 Days
A Lubbock mother was arrested on Tuesday, August 9th after her daughter told police that she hadn't eaten for 2 days. The daughter had called police saying she couldn't open the door and that she hadn't eaten in days. When an officer arrived at the home, she showed him a receipt from days prior for McDonald's saying that was the last time she ate. When searching the house, the officer says there was trash scattered around the hallways and bedrooms. There was also apparently no "edible" food in the refrigerator.
Local Lubbock: Celebrating National Vinyl Record Day
Most National Days fall into one of two categories. There's really boring national days like May 13th: National Crouton Day, a day to celebrate toasted old bread. And there's really stupid ones like October 19th: National Hagfish Day. WTF is a hagfish?. But some national days deserve to be celebrate....
Late Night Snackers Get Ready for This Lubbock Food Truck Event
Lubbock is home to so many amazing food trucks that you have to try. Each truck typically has their own schedule and events they regularly attend, but sometime several trucks come together and form their own event. Next Friday, August 19th is a perfect example of that. All food truck...
Gypsy Jayne Takes the Stage at the Buddy Holly Summer Showcase
This weeks second to last performer at the Buddy Holly Summer Showcase is Gypsy Jayne. Gypsy Jayne is a local Lubbock artist whose style is a mix of old-school country, jazz, gospel and rock with Gypsy's vocals having that soulful sound. Gypsy doesn't just sing and play rhythm guitar but her bandmates Joel Smith (bass), Shad Daugherty (electric/lead guitar), and Jayce Logan (drums) help bring the Gypsy Jayne music to life.
Goo Goo Dolls To Play Buddy Holly Hall
The Buddy Holly Hall has announced another show. I must confess, I still have a towel autographed by the Goo Goo Dolls when they played Lubbock with Bush and No Doubt. I believe the year was 1996 and the show landed at the Fairpark Colesium. The Goo's will return to...
If You Haven’t Ever Been to Hamilton Farms, What Are You Doing?
Have you ever heard of Hamilton Farms? It is such a fun place to check out for date night, family night out or just away to get outside. Depending on the time of year they offer different things. For example, during Christmas, they offer to handpick your own fresh-cut tree, 12 Days of Christmas, letters to Santa and more. They have even started their own market day.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Lubbock Man Invited to Smoke Meth, Stabs Another Instead
A Lubbock man that was invited to another's home to smoke methamphetamine ended up stabbing them instead. KAMC News reports that 31-year-old Fabian Sanchez was invited to a residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth on Tuesday, August 9th. However, Sanchez instead is said to have attacked the victim with a box knife with a curved blade.
Lubbock Man Found With Woman’s ID and Credit Card After Assault
A Lubbock man was arrested after he said that he and another woman "got into it" and was found with her car keys, credit card and ID. On Monday, August 8th, the unnamed victim says that she was asleep in her car. She woke to the suspect, 64-year-old Douglas Boyd allegedly attacking her. She claimed that he stabbed her in the leg, foot and hand. At some point it's also alleged that Boyd struck her with a pipe wrench and stole her purse.
Lubbock Sees its First West Nile Virus Infected Mosquitoes of the Year
The recent rains in Lubbock have made a lot of Lubbock residents happy and that include Lubbock's mosquito population. Lubbock's Public Health Department recently confirmed that West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Lubbock's mosquito population. In a partnership between Vector Control and the Biological Threat Research Lab at Texas Tech University mosquitoes are captured throughout Lubbock, and the county, and then brought into the lab for testing.
The Lubbock Animal Shelter is Hosting a Long-Stay Adoption Event This Friday
If you or someone you know is looking to add a furry friend to your family, you have to check out the Lubbock animal Shelter’s adoption event happening this Friday, August 12th. There are so many amazing dogs that for whatever reason, get looked over at a shelter. These...
Lubbock Man Engages Police in Vehicle Pursuit, Crashes Car
A vehicle crash occurred after a Lubbock man led police in a pursuit. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a call of a burglary in progress shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11th. KAMC news reported that Lubbock Police arrived at the Southern Shingles Roofing Material and Supplies store in the 1100 block of East 50th Street. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered two suspects who happened to be 45-year-old Felix Gutierrez and 56-year-old Wanda Hereford.
Lubbock Police Led Right to Culprit Through Tracking Device
Lubbock Police were led right to a burglary suspect through a tracking device that he supposedly took from the store. KAMC News reports that 53-year-old Kenneth Devroe was seen on camera throwing a brick through the window of a gas station door. This happened at the United in the 2700 block of 82nd Street.
10 Years of Pride: Celebrate At Lubbock’s Pride Festival 2022
Although Pride month has already passed in 2022, that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating. Lubbock is having its 10th annual Pride Festival later this month, and you don’t want to miss out. On August 27, 2022, LubbockPRIDE is hosting their festival at Rodgers Park. The festivities...
Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit
On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
