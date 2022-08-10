Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour round three leaderboards for Fed Ex St. Jude Cup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The leaderboards are in for the 3rd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. J. J. Spaun 68...
Golf Channel
Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore. No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV...
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour leaderboards second round results
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboards are in the for the 2nd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. Second Round...
desotocountynews.com
Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State
Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. First Round Leaderboard:
localmemphis.com
The ruff life: How Millie the maintenance dog helps keep TPC Southwind spotless for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the time the sun rises over TPC Southwind, the maintenance crew has already been hard at work for hours. "The alarm clock goes off at 3:45 a.m. this week," said course superintendent Nick Bisanz. Crews from all over the Mid-South form a small army of...
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals
Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
Pick-up basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Gunfire rang out during a pick-up basketball game in Collierville Friday night, according to the Collierville Police Department. Police said the game was happening at Niki McCray Park around 6:15 p.m. During the game, an argument began which lead one person to grab a gun from...
Teen runs across Memphis high school football field during live game with a gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen ran across the field with a gun at Memphis' Crump Stadium during a live high school football scrimmage Thursday, according to a report obtained by ABC24 from Memphis Police. MPD said officers responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, finding the teen apprehended...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
actionnews5.com
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
actionnews5.com
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
actionnews5.com
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Jackson Baker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Jackson Baker joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story discussing last week’s election results. Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming...
Public funeral arrangements announced for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday when the fire engine he was driving on the way to a call was hit by a pickup truck on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, were announced by his family Saturday. The...
tri-statedefender.com
In true jazz style, Sidney Kirk III to be honored with final jam session
Jazz keyboardist and legendary pianist, Sidney Kirk III – a major figure in the Isaac Hayes Movement in the early 1970s – will be saluted with a memorial jam session after funeral services on Saturday. “As an older, more seasoned musician, my father loved staying late after his...
actionnews5.com
Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media. Many people were shocked by his advanced speech at such a young age. In one video, he says his parents are from Memphis and he lives in Atlanta. In a matter of weeks, his TikTok video […]
actionnews5.com
Elvis week attract younger fans to mark the 45th anniversary of Elvis week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly 45 years since Elvis Presley passed away. Each year thousands of fans from all over the world mark the occasion with Elvis Week at Graceland. It’s a 10-million-dollar economic boost for the city, and thanks to a growing younger fan base, Memphis...
