ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour round three leaderboards for Fed Ex St. Jude Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The leaderboards are in for the 3rd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. J. J. Spaun 68...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour leaderboards second round results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboards are in the for the 2nd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. Second Round...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State

Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
HERNANDO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State
Memphis, TN
Sports
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. First Round Leaderboard:
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals

Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
HERNANDO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Liv#Golf World#Liv Golf Tour#Pga#Saudi
fox17.com

Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.

On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Jackson Baker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Jackson Baker joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story discussing last week’s election results. Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media. Many people were shocked by his advanced speech at such a young age. In one video, he says his parents are from Memphis and he lives in Atlanta. In a matter of weeks, his TikTok video […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy