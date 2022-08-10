ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lufkin, TX
Restaurants
Nacogdoches, TX
Food & Drinks
Lufkin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Nacogdoches, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Lufkin, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
KILGORE, TX
ktbb.com

Kilgore to start free chlorine conversion

KILGORE — The City of Kilgore will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the city’s water distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine beginning August 15 and ending around September 18. “For that month beginning Wednesday, said Public Works Director Clay Evers in a news release, “you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary water disinfectant conversion.” Evers said public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. “Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is what we normally use as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of by-product contaminants,” added Evers in the release. Click here and scroll down to “Water system maintenance” for more information.
KILGORE, TX
KICKS 105

DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
HUNTINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gift Certificates#Urban Cowboy#East Texas#Avocado#Food Drink#The Lufkin Nacogdoches#Tex Mex
KICKS 105

Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas

If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
BROADDUS, TX
KICKS 105

Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago

I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KICKS 105

Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]

School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
DIBOLL, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Fire Dept, Texas Forest Service Battling Large Brush Fire

The Lufkin Fire Department along with firefighters from the Texas Forest Service are on the scene of a large fire located to the west of Southwood Drive, near the Hoshall Drive area. The blaze is estimated to be 9 acres in size. The Texas Forest Service Incident Viewer page has estimated that the fire is 15% contained.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Shop Local This Tax Free Weekend In Lufkin And Nacogdoches, Texas

In no time we will see buses running and school zone signs flashing in Deep East Texas. There are so many little things that have to be done quickly before school starts. Nacogdoches starts back to school on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and Lufkin starts a bit earlier on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Some school districts across the state started back this week, but luckily we have a little time to take advantage of tax-free weekend before classes get underway.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Sabine/San Augustine Co DA Kevin Dutton to retire mid-term

Sabine/San Augustine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton has announced plans to retire mid-term. Daily News & More in Hemphill broke the story late Thursday, and they cite the announcement from Dutton saying that his retirement will be effective September 30th, 2022. Sabine and San Augustine Counties share the same DA’s...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44 of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty to murder for hire Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Per the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman and solicited the ‘hitman’ to murder a former associate of Campo. Campos accused […]
GRAPELAND, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy