makeuseof.com
How to Change the Color of an Image in CorelDRAW: 2 Ways
Although CorelDRAW is primarily used for creating vector-based graphics, you can also work with raster-based images, known as bitmaps. If you want to change the color of something, there are two different ways to do that in CorelDRAW. Let’s jump in and find which way works best for you.
makeuseof.com
How to Take Good Photos With Your Smartphone in Low-Light Conditions: 7 Tips
Smartphone photography is challenging at the best of times, but shooting in low light is particularly testing. Even if we can see what we want to capture with our naked eye, the camera we use doesn't always do the same. Often, you'll find that your photos are grainy or blurry. But does that mean you should not bother?
makeuseof.com
How to Plant Real Trees From Your Browser
The effects of climate change continue to make the adoption of sustainable behaviors less of a trend but more of a necessity. One of the best ways of helping reverse the effects of climate change is planting trees. An innovative way of planting trees around the world is via your...
Can Hailey Bieber's Glaze Skin Smoothie Actually Improve Your Skin?
Hailey Bieber has released a limited edition skin smoothie. However, some wonder if consuming the drink will actually show improvements in their skin.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways Spotify’s Soundtrap App Is Making It Easier to Make Music
Spotify is the most popular streaming service on the market, boasting more than 350 million users. The platform is known for streaming music and podcasts, but did you know it has a music and podcast creation platform?. Spotify's Soundtrap is a free, online digital audio workstation (DAW) that allows creators...
makeuseof.com
BetterSleep vs. Sleep Monitor: Which Sleep Tracker App Is Best for You?
Getting enough sleep is essential for your physical and mental functioning. Unfortunately, a lot of people neglect their sleep and don't make it a priority. Some reasons for doing so include stress, anxiety, alcohol, caffeine, or a bad sleeping environment. If you're worried about your sleep habits and want to...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Folder on an iPhone to Organize Your Apps
If you have an iPhone you most likely download a lot of apps. One of the best ways to organize these apps is to put them into folders on your iPhone Home Screen. You can rely on the App Library to organize your apps for you, but creating your own folders gives you far more control over your iPhone apps. And it only takes a second to make one.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Discord From Launching at Startup and Searching for Updates on WIndows
Discord's desktop client launches and checks for updates at Windows startup, which can be annoying for users. This happens because Discord adds an update process to the startup folder during installation, and its settings are configured to launch the app at Windows startup. If you're tired of Discord launching and...
makeuseof.com
Different Ways of Writing Conditional Statements in JavaScript
A conditional statement let you run a block of code based on a specific condition. The JavaScript language provides various ways of using conditional statements. Many of them are common to other programming languages too. But you should be aware of their individual benefits and how they work in JavaScript.
makeuseof.com
Here Are the Different Ways You Can View Your iPhone’s Calendar
Before you begin using all the different features on Apple’s Calendar app, it is important to learn about the different views the app offers. There are a total five calendar views available; Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and List View. Here’s how to switch between them on your iPhone.
makeuseof.com
How to Claim Rewards and Extras With Prime Gaming
Included with Amazon Prime, Prime Gaming offers exclusive game content, in-game rewards, and more. If you're already paying for a Prime membership and are a PC gamer, then you'll be able to reap the benefits at no extra cost. What Is Prime Gaming?. Prime Gaming is similar to platforms like...
"Yep, Full Transparency": This Woman Is Sharing Exactly How Much It Costs Her Brand To Make Clothes In The US, And More People Should Know This
"I hope it's making you wonder how a $25 dress from Shein could possibly be ethically made."
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Text Based Adventure Game in Python
A text adventure game is a fun project you can undertake if you are learning how to program. You can make a text adventure game using Python, run it in a command line, and change the story based on the text that the player enters. The Python script will cover...
makeuseof.com
Creating a TypeScript Project From Scratch
TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript developed for building safer, large-scale applications. It adds optional static typing to the language, making it easier to detect errors before compilation. The language also introduces some features that don’t exist in JavaScript. These include generics, classes, interfaces, enums, and decorators. Learn how...
makeuseof.com
The Best Steam Deck Dock Alternatives
While the Steam Deck is now out, those wanting a dock have to wait a little while longer before the official Steam Deck dock is available for shipping. Thankfully, there are other ways to hook your Steam Deck up to your TV. This includes Steam Deck dock alternatives and USB hubs, letting gamers enjoy their Steam Decks on their big screens.
makeuseof.com
Back to School Tech: Get Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key For $14
It's still warm out and the summer vacation is in swing, but fall is closing in and the start of the school year is not very far. So, with the big date approaching, we want to make sure we have everything ready, including original licenses for Windows and Office, so the kids can do their school work without issues.
makeuseof.com
Protect Your Privacy on the Go With These Portable Windows Apps
Looking to continue growing your portable apps collection? It's important to keep up to date with the latest privacy tools, both for offline and online use. As such, let's explore 12 portable apps focused around privacy, so you're never caught without a layer of defense. Why Use Portable Privacy Apps?
makeuseof.com
What Is Virtual Memory on Linux? How to Manage It
Virtual memory is one of those things that underpin modern OSes but usually, you don't really think about it unless you have a problem. Linux distros ask you to set up your virtual memory space (swap partitions) during installation, but most beginners aren't aware of how useful that is. Here's...
makeuseof.com
How to Add the Hot Corners Feature From macOS to Windows 11
Apple’s macOS operating system contains some good features that Windows lacks, such as the "hot corners" tool. This feature lets you trigger certain actions by moving the cursor to the corners of your screen. It’s a pity Windows doesn’t have such a native feature, but we can at least...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Epic Games Launcher’s AS-3 Error in Windows 11 and 10
Players who install Windows games from the Epic Games Store need the Epic Games Launcher to play them. However, some players can’t utilize the Epic Games Launcher because of the AS-3 error. Those users see a “Sign in Failed Error Code: AS-3” message in the Epic Games software just after launching it.
