Mama, it’s time to prioritize your needs—even over your kids’
It’s easy to tell moms they should put themselves first. I had read the advice that “moms should put on their own oxygen masks,” probably 100 times. I’d published many articles on the important theme of “self care isn’t selfish.”. I liked the memes...
As a mom, sometimes the lasts mean more than the firsts
Editor's note: The AAP recommends that parents sleep in the same room—but not the same bed—as their baby for at least the first six months. The organization recognizes that some parents choose to bed-share to facilitate breastfeeding or for cultural preferences, but expressly does not support bed-sharing given the increased risk for SIDS. If you opt to co-sleep with your infant, talk with your child's pediatrician about how to do so safely.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
How to Stop Hovering Over Your Child
Are you a helicopter mom doing too much for your children? Learn how to stop hovering over your child and focus on these benefits instead. Do you ever feel like you can’t take your eyes off your child?. Maybe it’s because she’s causing mischief, or you worry she’ll hurt...
How To Raise Your Little Kid To Be A Great Teenager
In many ways, a small child is not so different from that of a teen: emotional, independent, necessarily (and appropriately) self-centered, and driven by internal processes they don’t fully understand. So, if you’re raising the former, you may as well start looking ahead to the latter. But if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
Mom Cancels Stepson’s Summer Camp in Support of Daughter
Anger and frustration are feelings that are common to all youngsters. It is a natural and essential feeling that contributes to their overall comprehension of the world around them.
We’re parenting experts, these are discipline tricks that really work on toddlers, school kids & teens – how to do them
AS much as we'd all like there to be, there's no rule book when it comes to raising children. But there are some easy tips and techniques you could try at home which could help curb temper tantrums and challenging behaviour. Age-old discipline techniques including spanking and shouting were once...
'Only Child' Wanting To Cut Off Their Parent Over Inheritance Splits Views
Being unable to locate a last will, or the most recent one, can cause "serious family disputes and often separation," according to the U.S. Will Registry website.
How to deal with toddler tantrums in public
You‘re in the store browsing. Suddenly the soft, piped music gets interrupted by a screech so loud and high-pitched you almost drop your bag. You look over and see a parent scrambling to attend to her toddler prone on the ground, face distorted, crying at full volume. And sometimes, to your surprise, you’re the parent!
Slate
My Second Grader Still Has Colossal Temper Tantrums
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My middle child is about to go into second grade. She’s an active, articulate, creative, and social child who does well in school both academically and socially. She also has massive, violent tantrums at home at least once a week. These fluctuate; sometimes they’re relatively mild and I can use calming and centering techniques to help her stay in control, but sometimes they are hours-long screaming tantrums complete with kicking and hitting and throwing things down the stairs. She has never fully toilet trained and frequently has accidents at home (though never at school) despite rewards systems, constant potty breaks and reminders, fiber supplements to make sure she’s not constipated, and my very best efforts to be supportive and not express anger or frustration or other negative emotions around toileting.
How do I raise my kids to extend grace in today’s cancel culture?
If there is one value that I have always wanted to instill in my children, it’s teaching them how to be graceful. In all moments, in any given situation—even when it seems counterintuitive or downright hard. Teaching grace isn’t easy, and honestly, it goes deeper than just being...
TODAY.com
‘Change of plans’: A premature birth leads to parents’ wedding in NICU
After their daughter, Drue, was born prematurely on April 21, Grier Stanley Barnwell and Jason Barnwell spent more than 100 days with her in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a Connecticut hospital. The couple had to cancel their wedding twice, in part because of Drue's early arrival. But...
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
Dad gets dad-shamed for walking his 5-year-old quintuplets with a leash
When out and about with his 5-year-old quintuplets, one dad was seriously dad-shamed for using a child leash with his kids. Jordan Driskell received backlash online after he shared a video of the quintuplets using a leash during a visit to an aquarium. Driskell initially posted the video last year, but it recently started going viral with millions of views and counting.
PETS・
Graduation is a rite of passage… even if you are only topping out of nursery school
It was a blisteringly hot day when I, my wife and our four-month-old daughter decamped to the nursery’s garden to await the procession. My son had entered with us, but was soon marshalled back inside as we took our seats – my wife and daughter taking a child’s chair that sat about 4in above the ground, while I hunkered down on a low wall that ran along some plant beds. We sat for some minutes, awaiting the unshowy, dignified affair we’d been promised, in which a succession of absurdly cute four-year-olds would pass through a sliding glass door and emerge, triumphantly, as graduates.
Dear employers of dads—it’s time to make a change
It’s time we talk. About dads in the workplace. For decades, we’ve discussed and analyzed moms in the workplace and how on earth they should balance it all. We’ve talked about inadequate maternity leave and how moms are perceived upon re-entry to their jobs. We’ve looked at the trends that result in women bowing out altogether after the birth of a child because of the insurmountable costs of childcare and the seeming impossibility of having two career-focused parents.
I was tired of hearing my girl is creative and my boy is destined to be an engineer
Exploring creative play at an early age encourages critical thinking and confidence. “She is so creative, she just loves to draw!” “He is so good at building, he’ll be a great engineer,” said my children’s teachers in their first week of preschool and daycare. There...
MedicalXpress
How can you support kids with ADHD to learn? Parents said these three things help
COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents...
How Cue Health helped my family manage those ‘we were exposed’ moments
This article is sponsored by Cue Health. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. More than two years into pandemic parenting, the time we spent in complete lockdown simultaneously feels like it just happened and like it was a distant memory. For many months after that, my family took baby steps back into the social world—until we finally got back to something that resembles “normal.”
How to raise an organized kid, according to an expert
Having an organized kid is not a result of luck, but one that requires opportunities and practice. As a parental wellness and early childhood development expert, and a parent of two myself, I know how much time and energy is consumed by cleaning up after our kids. I hear often from parents that they wish they could spend less time dealing with mess, and more time enjoying their children.
