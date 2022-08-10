Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
KeKe Palmer Hops On Instagram To Ask Why Plastic Surgeons Can’t Clear Up Acne: ‘I’m Tired Of It!’
Keke Palmer needs answers, and so do we!
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53
11:46 AM PT -- A rep for Anne's family tells TMZ ... "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
‘Basic Instinct’ Director Paul Verhoeven Once Believed Sharon Stone Wanted to Sleep With Him
Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven once felt that Sharon Stone was interested in sleeping with him, but also believed if that happened it would've ruined 'Basic Instinct.'
Drew Barrymore Admits She Was ‘So Upset’ When She Met Hugh Grant: ‘He’s a Totally Grumpy Old Man’
When Drew Barrymore first met "dashing rom-com guy" Hugh Grant, she was a little surprised to find the actor is "a totally grumpy old man."
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’: Pete Davidson Isn’t Anything You Expect IRL, According to the Cast
Comedian Pete Davidson stars in A24's newest horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies.' The cast revealed what it's really like to work with him.
Bengals’ Chris Evans reacts to odds of being Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend
Perhaps you’ve heard that Kim Kardashian is newly single after breaking up with comedian Pete Davidson following nine months of dating. Naturally, the focus is on “The Kardashians” star’s future paramour. Who could possibly be next on Kim’s hit list? The great people at Odds Shark released their “odds” for who will be her next […] The post Bengals’ Chris Evans reacts to odds of being Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Madonna Roller Skates the Night Away at NYC Disco Party
Madonna roller skated back to the '70s during a disco-themed celebration ... and while she needed some assistance to keep on her feet, she still had a blast. The legendary pop star strapped on her roller skates and took a few spins around the Wollman Rink Wednesday in Manhattan's Central Park ... with a ton of strobe lights and disco balls to boot.
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation
Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
TMZ.com
Iraqi Actress Will Sue Newspaper that Used her Photo in Story about 'Fat' Women
An Iraqi actress is irate over a story about "fat" women -- a story that used a photo of her to illustrate a point -- so she's suing. Enas Taleb is a big deal in Iraq ... and she's publicly fuming over the story in the Economist titled, "Why Women Are Fatter Than Men in the Arab World."
Narcity
Pete Davidson Cancelled His Just For Laughs Toronto Show Due To A 'Scheduling Conflict'
If you were excited to see Pete Davidson at the Just For Laughs (JFL) Toronto comedy festival this fall, then you might want to sit down for this. The former SNL star was scheduled for an In Conversation with Pete Davidson performance on September 25 at Meridian Hall. But now, a spokesperson for the festival confirmed to Narcity that it is cancelled due to a "scheduling conflict."
TMZ.com
Kanye West Visits Malibu Home with Mystery Woman
2:09 PM PT -- It appears the woman is OnlyFans model, Monica Corgan, who Kanye's been linked to in the past ... as we reported, the two were spotted at a movie together months ago. Kanye West has a lot of construction going on at his Malibu home, and it's...
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film Qualifies for Oscar Consideration
Taylor Swift may be making a run at an EGOT, because she's apparently gunning for an Oscar during this award season ... all over her short film, which qualifies. The singer's 14-minute video treatment -- which is part music video and film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien -- is eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award at the 95th annual ceremony next year ... in the Best Live Action Short, no less, according to THR.
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Shows Off SKKNs Offices with Gym, Glam Rooms, the Works
Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, in case you didn't know, and she's opened up her massive SKKN headquarters to remove any doubt. Kim is showcasing her massive, 40,000-square-foot office space ... and gotta say ... it's pretty damn awesome. The bells and whistles are impressive ... a massive kitchen, amphitheater,...
purewow.com
J.Lo Gets Candid About Work/Life Balance & Implies She May Step Back from the Spotlight
Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about establishing a healthier work/life balance. In the May edition of her newsletter, On the JLo, the 53-year-old singer and entrepreneur not only gave fans an intimate look at her relationship with Ben Affleck, but also, she discussed her desire to focus on her family. And something tells us that she might've been hinting at a possible career hiatus.
