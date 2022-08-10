ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 14

If you’re a fan of animation, Netflix has you covered for the week of August 14. On Monday, the Netflix children’s series Deepa & Anoop makes its debut. On Thursday, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe start streaming. Finally, on Friday, The Cuphead Show! returns for part two.
TV SERIES
nftevening.com

Everything About QQL By Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Wist

This month, the iconic digital artist Tyler Hobbs revealed his latest generative NFT project: QQL. This innovative platform allows users to create their own digital assets based on unique algorithms. In other words, anyone will get a chance to collaborate with Tyler Hobbs and generate valuable artworks. QQL will auction...
VISUAL ART
nftevening.com

Artist Matt Gondek To Launch NFTs of Custom Painted Baseball Bats

Artist Matt Gondek is set to launch NFT versions of custom-painted baseball bats in the collection titled ‘Fight Club’. Gondek is a rebellious and destructive artist who once melted Homer Simpson. The collection pre-sale for Fight Club goes live on August 18th, officially launching in September. The ‘Fight...
VISUAL ART
nftevening.com

Decentraland’s Third Metaverse Art Week To Go Live This Month

This month, the third Metaverse Art Week is going live on Decentraland, one of the leading metaverse platforms. This version’s theme will be ‘The World is Made of Code’. Apparently, the relationship between man and nature. As well how that relates to the metaverse will be a major focus of the pieces being displayed. The event will run from August 24th-28th.
VISUAL ART
nftevening.com

UK Rapper Aitch Drops NFT Music on Limewire Marketplace

UK-based rapper, Aitch is dropping his own NFTs on the Limewire marketplace. To celebrate the release of his debut album, ‘Close to Home’, two unique NFTs will be released on the platform. Through this, fans will be able to order physical CDs and vinyl records with unique cover artwork and hand-signed posters, available exclusively on LimeWire.
MUSIC

