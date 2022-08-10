This month, the third Metaverse Art Week is going live on Decentraland, one of the leading metaverse platforms. This version’s theme will be ‘The World is Made of Code’. Apparently, the relationship between man and nature. As well how that relates to the metaverse will be a major focus of the pieces being displayed. The event will run from August 24th-28th.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 HOURS AGO