City of Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor to Celebrate Creation of New Mural By Artist Nneka Jones

Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
Today, Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa staff and neighborhood leaders will celebrate the creation of a new mural at the Gwen Miller Community Center, created by award-winning local artist and activist, Nneka Jones.

The mural, "History Starts Here", tells the story of the community and is meant to envision the future. Jones developed the sports-related design concept as a daily reminder to all who visit and play at the park that positive results in the future begin with acts of commitment in the present.

New "History Starts Here" Mural at Gwen Miller Community Center

The walls of the community center now feature a basketball court, as well as a walking trail and softball field, with the phrases "work hard, play harder" and "leave your mark" prominently displayed.

"The mural is really for the youth to be able to see themselves and their future and create history," Jones said.

Jones is a University of Tampa graduate. Learn more about her career as an artist.

"History Starts Here" is the most recent installment of Art on the Block and commissioned by the City of Tampa Arts & Cultural Affairs division as part of Mayor Jane Castor's Art on the Block initiative.

