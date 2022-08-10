Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
Hemet police fire upon suspect during pursuit; unclear if anyone was struck
At least one Hemet police officer opened fire during a pursuit early Saturday morning, though it’s unclear if the person was hit by gunfire. The pursuit began just before 5 a.m., when an officer pulled over a black BMW sedan in the 1700 block of West Florida Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department. When […]
vvng.com
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
UPDATE 8/13 @ 8:40 am — Through investigation, deputies determined the driver of a Silver Fiat 500L made a left turn from Bear Valley Road into a shopping center parking lot. The driver of a white Suzuki GSX-R600L9 drove west on Bear Valley Road, striking the rear passenger door of the Fiat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11
A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
SWAT standoff ends in Palm Desert, suspect located
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies, including a SWAT team, responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor The post SWAT standoff ends in Palm Desert, suspect located appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
VICTORVILLE, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a fatal pedestrian crash on Bear Valley Road. The incident happened around 3:46 a.m., along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road in front of Victor Valley College. Upon arrival, authorities found one pedestrian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Soonataa Noa Killed in Traffic Accident on Golden State Freeway [Burbank, CA]
BURBANK, CA (August 12, 2022) – On Wednesday, authorities identified Soonataa Noa as the victim of a fatal traffic crash on Golden State Freeway. The incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. near Verdugo Avenue, California Highway Patrol stated. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are currently...
L.A. Weekly
Timothy John Briley Dead, Barbara Front Arrested after DUI Crash on Pacific Coast Highway [Huntington Beach, CA]
Bicyclist Dead, Driver Arrested after DUI Accident near Admiralty Drive. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m., on the southbound lanes of PCH just north of Admiralty Drive. According to reports, Briley was riding an electric bicycle northbound on Pacific Coast Highway when he was struck by a Toyota RAV4, driven by Front.
techeblog.com
Dashcam Captures Small Plane Crash Landing on Freeway in California Due to Power Issue
A dashcam captured a single-engine Cessna airplane crash landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona before bursting into flames. California Highway Patrol started to receive reports of a plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found that there were two people on the plane and three in the truck that it hit, all of whom walked away without injuries.
Man arrested after woman ‘suffering from a traumatic injury’ pronounced dead in Murrieta police station parking lot
The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning. At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep
Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums. […]
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday. Juan Genaro Figueroa, a 42-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Santiago Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The shooter or shooters fled before deputies arrived, and […]
Fontana Herald News
Drugs and weapon are seized by police during traffic stop in San Bernardino
Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City
The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday. Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon. SILVER ALERT - Riverside and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: Landau Boulevard at Vista The post Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0