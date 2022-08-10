ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You

Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
KTSA

San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Tony Parkers Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art

For a limited time, the Tony Parker exhibit has filled the SAMA with life-size sculptures of the best superheroes and villains. Check out some life-like figures before they go. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

MOVIE IN THE PARK – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Enjoy a movie under the stars at the Tower of the Americas! This film is the fun film Raya & the Last Dragon and is great for all ages. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC

In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Shan Puppet Theater to perform at San Antonio Museum of Art on Sunday

Founded in 2002 by performing artist Huang Wu-shan (黃武山), the Shan Puppet Theater has a mission of bringing Hakka language, music and culture to audiences via puppet theater. For the uninitiated, Hakka Chinese is one of the official languages of Taiwan and represents a language and culture...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Monthly

San Antonio Is All of a Sudden a Great Public Art Destination

On a wall at the corner of New Braunfels and Hays Streets, in San Antonio’s historically African American East Side, a bright mural depicts a bacchanal of Black, brown, and white folks dancing to a raucous jazz band. Everything is in motion: a red-suited singer wailing on the mic, the sax player and trumpeter trying hard to keep up, and the line of angular dancers seemingly poised to jump out of the painting. It’s an eye-catching scene that pays tribute to the multiracial music venues of San Antonio’s past, long-gone places such as the Eastwood Country Club and the Keyhole Club.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
