San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Veteran death metal outfit Deicide hit San Antonio's Rock Box on Saturday as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking album Legion. Headbangers turned out in full forced for the show, which also included Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You
Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
KSAT 12
Actor Jesse Borrego to judge San Antonio filmmakers competing in world’s largest timed film festival
SAN ANTONIO – One of the world’s largest and oldest timed film festivals is coming to Tech Port Center and Arena for the first time. The 48 Hour Film Project will feature dozens of local movies from some of San Antonio’s most creative people. Since 2015, Randall...
KTSA
San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Tony Parkers Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art
For a limited time, the Tony Parker exhibit has filled the SAMA with life-size sculptures of the best superheroes and villains. Check out some life-like figures before they go. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
MOVIE IN THE PARK – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Enjoy a movie under the stars at the Tower of the Americas! This film is the fun film Raya & the Last Dragon and is great for all ages. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Click2Houston.com
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction
SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC
In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's immersive Van Gogh installation launches weekend yoga series with Starry Night backdrop
Yogis and art aficionados alike may delight in a new weekend yoga series presented by San Antonio’s Immersive Van Gogh installation, which will offer flow yoga against the timeless backdrop of The Starry Night. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, patrons of all fitness levels can sign up for the immersive...
San Antonio Current
Shan Puppet Theater to perform at San Antonio Museum of Art on Sunday
Founded in 2002 by performing artist Huang Wu-shan (黃武山), the Shan Puppet Theater has a mission of bringing Hakka language, music and culture to audiences via puppet theater. For the uninitiated, Hakka Chinese is one of the official languages of Taiwan and represents a language and culture...
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
Texas Monthly
San Antonio Is All of a Sudden a Great Public Art Destination
On a wall at the corner of New Braunfels and Hays Streets, in San Antonio’s historically African American East Side, a bright mural depicts a bacchanal of Black, brown, and white folks dancing to a raucous jazz band. Everything is in motion: a red-suited singer wailing on the mic, the sax player and trumpeter trying hard to keep up, and the line of angular dancers seemingly poised to jump out of the painting. It’s an eye-catching scene that pays tribute to the multiracial music venues of San Antonio’s past, long-gone places such as the Eastwood Country Club and the Keyhole Club.
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam dances into San Antonio for memorable night
You just had to be there.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall
This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
First taste: San Antonio's upcoming late-night restaurant The Night Market
Vietnamese huevos rancheros are an early standout for The Night Market.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
San Antonio Current
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A sprawling Terrell Hills home owned by the niece of famed San Antonio businessman, inventor and adventurer Tom Slick has hit the market for $3.4 million, according to local property records. Slick, of course, founded the Southwest Research Institute and helped create the forerunner of the Texas Biomedical Research Institute...
Traveling dinosaur show Jurassic Quest roars into San Antonio this weekend
Over 100 dinosaurs have traveled into the city this weekend.
