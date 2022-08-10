'80s-inspired supernatural horror series Specs arrives at Boom! Studios in November

The horror lineup at Boom! Studios just keeps growing as the publisher continues to add more titles. In November, writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, and colorist Roman Stevens will launch Specs, an '80s-inspired supernatural horror title following a pair of teens who get way more than they bargained for when they mail-order a pair of novelty glasses.

Specs #1 will introduce Ohio-based high school students Kenny and Ted, who don't fit in no matter how much they wish they did. When they order Magic Specs, they discover a strange, almost magical world where seemingly anything is possible – but then they wish their bully disappears and realize the glasses are basically a Monkey's Paw.

"Specs is my most personal story so far," Booher says in the announcement. "As a gay kid who grew up in the Midwest, I know how it feels not to fit it. Kenny and Ted’s story as outsiders, filtered through the lenses of wish-granting novelty glasses, is my way of reminding that little kid that he’ll find his place in the world."

Shehan adds, "A story about a magic item that grants wishes… what could possibly go wrong? David Booher, as usual, poured a lot of heart into Specs and bringing that to life has been such a joy for me."

Check out a cover gallery for Specs #1 below, featuring art by Shehan, Skylar Patridge, and Kevin Wada. The debut issue will also feature a cover by David Talaski.

Specs #1 cover art by Skylar Patridge (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Specs #1 cover art by Chris Shehan (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Specs #1 cover art by Kevin Wada (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Specs #1 will be available in November.

