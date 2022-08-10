Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
One Dead After Friday Morning Shooting
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead. At 7:55 am officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierez already deceased, with a second...
Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
abc7amarillo.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
abc7amarillo.com
1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated assault suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help locating Isaac Joel Chavez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to crime stoppers, Chavez was described as a 27-year-old man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
KFDA
2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. According to DPS, on Tuesday Aug. 9, at around 10 a.m. a DPS trooper pulled over a 2021 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation.
KFDA
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash this morning on Farm-to-Market Road 1061 near Valle de Oro. About 9:40 a.m. today, three vehicles crashed, causing two to catch fire. Texas Department of Public Safety said a truck tractor towing...
KFDA
Officials working on a crash on Boys Ranch road
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS and emergency responders are working on a crash at Boys Ranch Road and Saddleback Drive. According to a witness, four cars are involved in the crash. More information will be given once available.
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave
Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of a business near South Western Street. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Monday, July 25, at around 4:47 a.m., Amarillo police responded to a call about a vehicle crashing into the front of a business near S. Western.
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
Scam Alert: Randall County warns of scam texts or calls
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported a scam alert on Twitter after a complaint was made against someone claiming to be the legal department of Ace Cash Services regarding a “delinquent loan.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, the complainant received a text from the number 480-992-6595 telling them to call […]
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
