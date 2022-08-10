Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NFL could demand 24-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson?
Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
Buccaneers' Devin White: 'We're praying for' Tom Brady amid 'personal problems'
For the second time this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been excused from team practices for "personal" reasons. Unlike the last time, Brady's latest absence won't be brief. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller will remain away from...
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp
Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
Karl Joseph Exits Steelers Preseason Game in Walking Boot
Tough break for the former Mountaineer.
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Watch: Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Climbs Ladder on Long Preseason TD Catch
The Los Angeles Rams are the away team for Saturday's Week 1 preseason matchup with the neighboring Los Angeles Chargers. But regardless of whose logo is at the center of the field at SoFi Stadium, there's only one defending champion in the building, as coach Sean McVay and the Rams are now officially on the trail toward a repeat with the start of preseason.
Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement
Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
Kyle Shanahan reveals why 49ers chose Trey Lance over Mac Jones
The San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the decision apparently came down to one reason. During an appearance on Monday’s edition of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the team’s choice for the third overall pick in 2021 was between Lance and Mac Jones.
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson embarrasses veteran lineman in preseason debut
The initial returns on Aidan Hutchinson have to be quite encouraging for Detroit Lions fans. Hutchinson made his preseason debut Friday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an impact early. Roughly seven minutes into the first quarter, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft burst into the backfield and dropped Atlanta running back Qadree Ollison for a two-yard loss.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson to undergo arthroscopic surgery, miss 2 to 4 weeks
The New York Jets may have dodged a major bullet. Quarterback Zach Wilson exited Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles with a non-contact knee injury, leading many to fear the 23-year-old's season may be over. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per...
Carson Wentz impresses in Commanders preseason debut
New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had drawn criticism during training camp for his lack of accuracy. It’s just a continuation of his struggles over the past couple of seasons. It’s also one of the reasons he was jettisoned from both Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Despite Wentz’s issues, Washington...
NFL insider: Buccaneers 'bungled' Tom Brady absences from summer practices
Outsiders continue to have more questions than answers regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady being excused from team practices for the second time this month. Proven players routinely receive so-called "veteran off-days" amid summer sessions -- few voiced hot takes when Brady missed a pair of practices while...
Saints Have Released A Veteran Defensive Player
The New Orleans Saints are making a couple of significant roster moves this Thursday afternoon. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback K.J. Costello, resulting in the release of a veteran. The Saints have reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 28-year-old is now a free agent...
Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension
Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban. Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
Jets QB Zach Wilson feared to have serious knee injury
Zach Wilson on Friday went down with a dreaded non-contact knee injury. The injury has one former NFL team doctor fearing the worst. Wilson’s New York Jets were facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game on Friday. Late in the first quarter, Wilson was scrambling and tried to cut by pushing off his right side. He seemed to have hurt his knee trying to make the quick cut and ended up diving forward.
Three studs and duds from the Packers preseason loss vs. 49ers
The Green Bay Packers played their first preseason game, allowing us to see some young players and roster hopefuls in game action. While the scores of preseason games mean very little, the play on the field can have some big implications for the 53-man roster. Here, I present three players that performed very well and three that left a lot to be desired.
