Yardbarker

NFL could demand 24-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson?

Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Yardbarker

Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Yardbarker

Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp

Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
Yardbarker

Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights

The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Yardbarker

Watch: Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Climbs Ladder on Long Preseason TD Catch

The Los Angeles Rams are the away team for Saturday's Week 1 preseason matchup with the neighboring Los Angeles Chargers. But regardless of whose logo is at the center of the field at SoFi Stadium, there's only one defending champion in the building, as coach Sean McVay and the Rams are now officially on the trail toward a repeat with the start of preseason.
Yardbarker

Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement

Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan reveals why 49ers chose Trey Lance over Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the decision apparently came down to one reason. During an appearance on Monday’s edition of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the team’s choice for the third overall pick in 2021 was between Lance and Mac Jones.
Yardbarker

Watch: Aidan Hutchinson embarrasses veteran lineman in preseason debut

The initial returns on Aidan Hutchinson have to be quite encouraging for Detroit Lions fans. Hutchinson made his preseason debut Friday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an impact early. Roughly seven minutes into the first quarter, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft burst into the backfield and dropped Atlanta running back Qadree Ollison for a two-yard loss.
Yardbarker

Carson Wentz impresses in Commanders preseason debut

New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had drawn criticism during training camp for his lack of accuracy. It’s just a continuation of his struggles over the past couple of seasons. It’s also one of the reasons he was jettisoned from both Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Despite Wentz’s issues, Washington...
AthlonSports.com

Saints Have Released A Veteran Defensive Player

The New Orleans Saints are making a couple of significant roster moves this Thursday afternoon. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback K.J. Costello, resulting in the release of a veteran. The Saints have reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 28-year-old is now a free agent...
Yardbarker

Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension

Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban. Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.
LSUSports.net

Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement

BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
Yardbarker

Jets QB Zach Wilson feared to have serious knee injury

Zach Wilson on Friday went down with a dreaded non-contact knee injury. The injury has one former NFL team doctor fearing the worst. Wilson’s New York Jets were facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game on Friday. Late in the first quarter, Wilson was scrambling and tried to cut by pushing off his right side. He seemed to have hurt his knee trying to make the quick cut and ended up diving forward.
Yardbarker

Three studs and duds from the Packers preseason loss vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers played their first preseason game, allowing us to see some young players and roster hopefuls in game action. While the scores of preseason games mean very little, the play on the field can have some big implications for the 53-man roster. Here, I present three players that performed very well and three that left a lot to be desired.
