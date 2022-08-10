Read full article on original website
Related
How the Inflation Reduction Act Could Lower Your Drug Costs
The House is slated to vote on the package Friday, and after that, it will go to Biden’s desk.
CNBC
1 in 5 insulin users on Medicare has ‘catastrophic’ drug spending, Yale finds. The Inflation Reduction Act may help
The Senate's Inflation Reduction Act comes with a big change to insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The bill, which also needs to be passed by the House, seeks to limit insulin costs to $35 per month for those on Medicare. But efforts to extend that change to patients covered by...
thecentersquare.com
Florida, Democrats in Congress take different approaches to addressing high drug costs
(The Center Square) – While Senate Democrats moved to place price controls on some prescription drugs, a step some say will lead to actual cost increases in health care overall, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature took a different approach. Before the Inflation Reduction Act passed the U.S....
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Report that FBI sought nuclear documents sharpens Trump showdown with Justice Department
A report that FBI agents searched for classified documents related to nuclear weapons at Donald Trump's Florida resort could explain the urgency of the unprecedented operation at the home of an ex-President and takes his showdown with the Justice Department to a grave new level.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Senate drug price bill is limited to Medicare. Here's what it means for those with private insurance
The bill's narrower focus is not expected to hurt the private insurance market and could even help restrain drug price increases in the future, health policy experts said.
POLITICO
How Democrats’ drug price negotiations would work
Democrats are on the precipice of passing a massive party-line bill that would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies in a bid to lower costs. So what would negotiation look like in practice?. The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate with manufacturers the costs of...
'It's been astonishing to see': Former WH official slams GOP for attacking FBI
Patrick Gaspard, President and CEO of Center for American Progress, talks to Bianna Golodyrga about the Democrats’ strategies ahead of the midterms and the FBI search of Trump’s Florida home.
Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame
Confused about inflation? You're not alone.
California senators praise passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – A sweeping tax, climate and health care bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday won praise from both of California's senators as it now advances to the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, includes $740 billion in...
'You have no idea what the value of the FBI is': Reporter confronts GOP lawmaker
CNN’s Drew Griffin confronts Florida Republican congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini over his calls to defund the FBI in the wake of the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base
Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
GOP Rep. Mike Turner says 'Donald Trump is not above the law'
"Donald Trump is not above the law, and Attorney General Garland is not above the law either," Turner said Sunday.
Why Insulin Price Cap for Private Insurers Won't Be in Reconciliation Bill
Americans pay about 10 times more for insulin than people in 32 other countries, according to a 2020 government survey.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0