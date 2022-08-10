Read full article on original website
Organizations offering free haircuts for kids ahead of return to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, several local organizations are teaming up to help kids feel and look ready for school. This Sunday, the Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement is working with 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, House of Cuts Barber Studio, the Uhuru Foundation, Peace in the Streets, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to offer haircuts.
Charlottesville resident selected for Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Danville native Kate Clatterbuck has won a $10,000 scholarship and the statewide title of Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023. The Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant finals were held this past weekend, at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. According to the release,...
Albemarle County Police Foundation hosting 'Putt-Putt with Police'
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The community will have an opportunity to play Putt-Putt with local law enforcement officers later this week. The Albemarle County Police Foundation is hosting a “Putt-Putt with Police” event on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. The Albemarle County Police Department...
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. (AP) -- Officials say a Virginia volunteer firefighter has been charged with setting fire to an abandoned building. The Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department says firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the building fully engulfed.
Police investigating early Tuesday morning shots fired incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Queens Court, in an apartment complex behind Fashion Square Mall. Several buildings and vehicles were hit...
Voting open for annual Caring for Community Awards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is looking for help selecting this year’s Caring for Community Award recipients. Online voting is now open and people can cast votes in 11 categories. According to a release, this is the third year for the awards program,...
Job fair coming up at Goodwill
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Almost two dozen area employers will be participating in a job fair this week. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys says the fair will connect people looking for work to employers who are currently hiring. The fair will be held Thursday at the Goodwill Charlottesville...
City council reviewing proposed collective bargaining ordinance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Leaders in Charlottesville have met to hear a proposal for the city’s workers to discuss collective bargaining. The city has announced that it has approved more than $600,000 in order to hire a consulting firm to help with the ordinance. The city had hired...
Montpelier post office closes down over Jim Crow era segregated doors
ORANGE COUNTY Va, (CBS 19 NEWS) -- Back on June 1, a post office in Orange County had suddenly closed down, leaving Abigail Spanberger pressing for answers. The USPS had released a statement saying: Regarding the Postal Service's decision to suspend operations at the Montpelier Station Post Office... this is...
Kyoto Fifth Taste now offering fermented foods
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kyoto Fifth Taste is the first restaurant in the Charlottesville area, and among the first in the country, to offer fermented food on its menu. The restaurant in Rio Hills Shopping Center has been open since 2005, but it added fermented food to the...
Local Business Spotlight: Bone Doctors' BBQ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than 35 years ago, two orthopedic surgeons who both love food came together to create their own barbeque sauce, calling themselves the “Bone Doctors.”. “We both like to cook and like to grill and BBQ. So it kind of went from there and...
Potential development downtown could make the mall look a little different
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City leaders met to discuss the potential for development on a prime piece of property downtown Tuesday evening. CBS19 spoke to a potential developer Tuesday afternoon and he told us the demolition of the Brown's Lock and Safe building on West Market would be the first step toward re-designing a key property downtown.
Celebrating 100 years of music
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local band is celebrating a century of music. On Tuesday, the Charlottesville Band will be holding a grand Centennial Concert at the Ting Pavilion. The evening will feature various special guests, such as the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, vocalist Bob McDonald, Ray Caddell of...
Insurance company to host special movie night at Regal Cinema Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hunter Wyant State Farm Insurance is hosting its annual First Responder’s Movie Night on Sept. 1. The movie will take place at the Regal Cinema Stonefield in Charlottesville beginning at 6:30 p.m. First responders can join for free and see the movie Top Gun:...
#16 Camps | Dragons ready to bounce back
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- As football season ramps up, William Monroe's Mitchell Morris is settling down in his role as head coach. "Just being my first year things were kind of coming at me fast," said head coach Mitchell Morris, "But I can say the biggest difference between year 1 and year 2 is just things are slowing down, things are starting to make sense."
#16Camps | Charlottesville Knights Ready for Adversity
CHARLOTTESVILLE (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Charlottesville Black Knights are working hard and striving for big things this season. Coach Eric Sherry says the team has grown and filled more spots than in years past to make a JV team. He says this is making a massive difference for their team. “The kids...
Jay Woolfolk 'electric' in return to football
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CB19SPORTS)--Brennan Armstrong caught most of the headlines in Saturday's team scrimmage but he wasn't the only Q-B who impressed. Backup Jay Woolfolk was, in Tony Elliott's words electric, in his return in pads after spending the spring playing baseball. Elliott says Woolfolk is the clear backup to Armstrong currently with a large group behind him.
