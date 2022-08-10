Read full article on original website
New Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik "can make any throw that you need"
New Penn State quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik is typically a chill guy. But a visit to Happy Valley earlier this summer certainly elevated the juices the for the West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller. And the feeling that trip gave him certainly never wore off with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound...
Boise State lands commitment from 2023 4-star Forward Andrew Meadow
When Leon Rice and his staff find someone they like, they don't waste much time in getting them on board. Take, for example, the Broncos newest commit, Andrew Meadow. Offered on July 31st, just 11 days before he makes his college choice. Whatever it is that the Bronco staff does,...
Iowa Football: Redshirting freshman DL Aaron Graves would be 'stupid'
Iowa's defensive line has high hopes this season after returning almost every key piece except Zach VanValkenburg. But freshman defensive lineman Aaron Graves might be too good to keep off the field. On Saturday, the athletic small-town Iowa product and MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year, was in the backfield on what seemed like half of the snaps he was in.
Examining Kansas State's running back group for 2022
For as much as the coaches have talked about "competition," and "not having set a depth chart," in the beginning of fall camp, the running back position is all but set.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart says young receivers have ‘got to grow up’ amid depth concerns
Once Georgia lost eventual second-round draft pick George Pickens and former leading wide receiver Jermaine Burton, it became apparent the Bulldogs would need their younger wide receivers to step up significantly in 2022. Georgia’s depth at the position has only become more of a concern in fall camp, leading head coach Kirby Smart to challenge those underclassmen to rise to the occasion.
Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line
Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
247Sports
Auburn 'for sure' a factor for newly offered JUCO OT Elijah Philippe
Auburn has an immediate need to add youth and experience to its offensive line for next year. Elijah Philippe checks both of those boxes.
Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies
The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
Rylie Mills: ‘Big Hefty’ Flashing Freakish Qualities
The magnitude of 6-foot-5 1/8, 292-pound defensive end/tackle Rylie Mills prompts anyone seeing him up close to do a double-take. Wait. What? How big is he? And he moves that well?. It doesn’t seem possible. It’s difficult to comprehend. It defies logic. So when Mills, a junior with...
NFL・
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Norvell likes where team stands after challenging 'Identity Week'/'Moving Week'
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State coach Mike Norvell dubbed the last six days “Identity Week” and “Moving Week.”. The Seminoles held six consecutive practices, two of which were in Jacksonville at University of North Florida on Thursday and Friday followed by a scrimmage on Saturday back at FSU, in which physicality was stressed over and over again.
Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 20 Za'Darius Smith
There are now 20 days until Kentucky Football's 2022 season opener against Miami (Ohio), which means it's time to reveal the No. 20 ranked player in the Mark Stoops era of the Cats Pause 100 days until kickoff countdown series. Checking in at No. 20 is defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Freshman Focus: QB Donovan Leary
Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary discusses his first training camp, what he's learning from the veteran quarterbacks and how watching his brother, NC State QB Devin Leary, has helped him.
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 20 Days
We're now less than 30 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
