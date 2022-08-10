ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Football: Redshirting freshman DL Aaron Graves would be 'stupid'

Iowa's defensive line has high hopes this season after returning almost every key piece except Zach VanValkenburg. But freshman defensive lineman Aaron Graves might be too good to keep off the field. On Saturday, the athletic small-town Iowa product and MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year, was in the backfield on what seemed like half of the snaps he was in.
IOWA CITY, IA
Georgia football: Kirby Smart says young receivers have ‘got to grow up’ amid depth concerns

Once Georgia lost eventual second-round draft pick George Pickens and former leading wide receiver Jermaine Burton, it became apparent the Bulldogs would need their younger wide receivers to step up significantly in 2022. Georgia’s depth at the position has only become more of a concern in fall camp, leading head coach Kirby Smart to challenge those underclassmen to rise to the occasion.
ATHENS, GA
Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line

Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman

The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Rylie Mills: ‘Big Hefty’ Flashing Freakish Qualities

The magnitude of 6-foot-5 1/8, 292-pound defensive end/tackle Rylie Mills prompts anyone seeing him up close to do a double-take. Wait. What? How big is he? And he moves that well?. It doesn’t seem possible. It’s difficult to comprehend. It defies logic. So when Mills, a junior with...
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Freshman Focus: QB Donovan Leary

Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary discusses his first training camp, what he's learning from the veteran quarterbacks and how watching his brother, NC State QB Devin Leary, has helped him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 20 Days

We're now less than 30 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
SEATTLE, WA
