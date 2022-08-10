Let's get this out of the way now: Little League World Series umpires do not get paid. Some of their expenses are paid and they are housed and fed by Little League, but other than that, they are volunteering their time and taking off from their real jobs for the love of the game. For that, they should be commended, even when they possibly cost a team a chance at a LLWS berth.

