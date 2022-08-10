Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Now Willing To Include Two First-Round Draft Picks In Deal For Nets’ Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has gone quiet since the initial hoopla over a potential Kyrie Irving deal — with the team’s leadership reportedly wanting to stay prudent in dealing with their trade assets. All signs point to the Lakers still trying to part with Russell Westbrook...
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
The 8-figure payday Kevin Durant got from Nets immediately after trade demand
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t changed his stance on wanting to be traded after formally making the request on June 30th. Unless Joe Tsai fires both Steve Nash and Sean Marks, KD is still demanding a move elsewhere. One of the craziest tidbits from this entire saga? Just...
Jay Williams Thinks Kevin Durant Flexed When He Decided To Talk With Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai
The Kevin Durant saga has been the biggest talking point this offseason. Given how the Brooklyn Nets crashed out in the first round itself and how they have failed to make waves in the postseason, something was bound to change and Durant demanding a trade was a real possibility. While...
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?
One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
Kevin Durant Loves New Colorway of Nike LeBron 20
Bronny and Bryce James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20. Kevin Durant gave the sneaker a shoutout on Instagram.
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Lakers: NBA Insider Explains When and Why LeBron James Should Request a Trade
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor delved into the topic LeBron James contract extension and believes a future trade request isn't completely out of the question.
Could Kevin Durant take drastic step with Nets?
Kevin Durant in June requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It’s now mid-August, and the former NBA MVP remains with Brooklyn. Would KD consider a drastic measure to get his way? That could be possible. Brian Windhorst spent much of his Friday episode of “Brian Windhorst & The...
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
