Brooklyn, NY

AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?

After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
DETROIT, MI
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?

One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
NBA
