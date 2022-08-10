Read full article on original website
Related
Drugs and Murder: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged for Homicide on New Years Day, 2019
Authorities say a 32-year-old man, who is already serving a lengthy prison sentence on drug-related charges, has now been charged in connection to a 2019 New Year's Day homicide in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on January 1, 2019, the Atlantic City Police Department was called...
Atlantic County Prosecutor & Atlantic City Police Chief Serve Homeless
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds and Acting Atlantic City Police Chief Jim Sarkos and their respective team members have spent quality time this morning with some of Atlantic City’s most vulnerable citizens, the homeless residents. The two law enforcement agencies are also successfully partnering today with Jewish Family Services.
Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Gets Big Jail Time for Drug Distribution Offenses
A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses. Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,. One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and...
Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Jail Time for Man Who Set Off Bomb at a Camden County NJ Gym
The man who exploded a homemade bomb at a workout facility in Camden County back in 2020 is headed to jail. The incident took place at Bellum Strength & Conditioning - G City Crossfit in Gloucester City in the early morning hours of August 28, 2020. Court documents say 40-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night
A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
Juvenile Charged for Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning when another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detour At Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township, NJ For 3 Weeks
Atlantic County government is providing advanced notice about a road detour that will be in effect at Bargaintown/Fire Roads in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for an extended period of time. The detour will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and is projected to remain in effect for approximately 3...
EHT, NJ Woman Delivers Baby on Garden State Parkway
A South Jersey couple had a little more excitement than they bargained for last weekend when they got stuck in traffic and ended up having their baby on the center median of the Garden State Parkway. It was midday on Sunday, Aug 7 when Megan Popp realized she was going...
thenjsentinel.com
Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)
On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
Gloucester County, NJ, Woman, 65, Charged With Killing Her Own Mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
Could take "couple days" to remove tanker responsible for foul odor in Gloucester County
EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- East Greenwich Township's police chief said it could "take a couple days" before the tanker responsible for releasing a foul odor across the region can be removed from a truck stop. The tanker began releasing the odor Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop off I-295 and Bentley Road. The foul odor, a gas being released from the tanker's pressure valve, has led to people, some as far as 50 miles away, reporting symptoms of headaches, sore throats and nausea. Environmental experts said people are not inhaling the hazardous chemical in the tanker, known as Lubrizol-1389; rather,...
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
Cops: Philadelphia Man With Loaded Gun Arrested on Atlantic City, NJ, Beach
Cops in Atlantic City say a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after he was arrested for having a loaded gun. The scene unfolded this past Sunday night, August 7th, at around 11:45 when two ACPD officers assigned to the 1600 block of the boardwalk observed a group of people at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
fox29.com
Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0