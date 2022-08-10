ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Mays Landing, NJ
Rock 104.1

22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night

A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
CAMDEN, NJ
Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)

On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Could take "couple days" to remove tanker responsible for foul odor in Gloucester County

EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- East Greenwich Township's police chief said it could "take a couple days" before the tanker responsible for releasing a foul odor across the region can be removed from a truck stop. The tanker began releasing the odor Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop off I-295 and Bentley Road. The foul odor, a gas being released from the tanker's pressure valve, has led to people, some as far as 50 miles away, reporting symptoms of headaches, sore throats and nausea. Environmental experts said people are not inhaling the hazardous chemical in the tanker, known as Lubrizol-1389; rather,...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old

A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

