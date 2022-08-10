EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- East Greenwich Township's police chief said it could "take a couple days" before the tanker responsible for releasing a foul odor across the region can be removed from a truck stop. The tanker began releasing the odor Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop off I-295 and Bentley Road. The foul odor, a gas being released from the tanker's pressure valve, has led to people, some as far as 50 miles away, reporting symptoms of headaches, sore throats and nausea. Environmental experts said people are not inhaling the hazardous chemical in the tanker, known as Lubrizol-1389; rather,...

