3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Astros' Second-Round Pick Melton Homers in First Affiliated Game
Jacob Melton received a promotion to Single-A Fayetteville and homered in his second at-bat.
US News and World Report
Padres Star Tatis Suspended 80 Games for Positive Drug Test
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and won't play this season. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic...
Miguel Cabrera had most efficient day of work in MLB history
At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera has to pick his spots a little more these days. He did that and then some on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. The Detroit Tigers slugger was out of the starting lineup for his team’s game against Cleveland but entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. With two runners in scoring position and first base open, the Guardians decided to intentionally walk Cabrera. The two-time MVP was then immediately replaced by pinch runner Kody Clemens, 13 years Cabrera’s junior.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt
Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions Most-Bet Team to Win NFC North Past 24 Hours
Detroit Lions continue to make noise at sportsbooks.
Studs and Duds from Lions' 2022 Preseason Opener
Read more on the studs and duds from the Detroit Lions' 2022 preseason-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Epic Encounter Between Longtime Friends and Rivals ‘Shoeless Joe’ Jackson and Ty Cobb at a Liquor Store Nearly 30 Years After Their Last Meeting on the Diamond
Decades after their last meeting on the diamond, "Shoeless Joe" Jackson and Ty Cobb reunited at a South Carolina liquor store. The post The Epic Encounter Between Longtime Friends and Rivals ‘Shoeless Joe’ Jackson and Ty Cobb at a Liquor Store Nearly 30 Years After Their Last Meeting on the Diamond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
