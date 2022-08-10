Read full article on original website
Exasperated Justin Thomas reveals he 'had to go to the bar to get a drink' to avoid discussing LIV Golf at a wedding as US PGA winner tells Saudi rebels to eat 'their large amount of cake on your own means' and not on the PGA Tour
Justin Thomas is becoming increasingly fed up with golf's rebel tour and the battle it has dragged the PGA Tour into as he revealed he had to hit the bar when asked about LIV Golf by a fan. The ongoing civil war between the Saudi-backed breakaway and the Tour penned...
Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie
Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf
David Feherty doesn't care if you know he joined LIV Golf for the paycheck. The post David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
Golf Channel
Judge's 14-page reasoning sets stage for larger antitrust lawsuit between LIV and Tour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two days after U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against a trio of suspended players, she laid out her reasoning in a 14-page order that sets the stage for a larger antitrust lawsuit. Freeman denied a motion for a temporary restraining order that would...
Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
'If LIV Golf is the future... what do you care about dust-collecting trophies of a bygone era?': Golf's Saudi rebels are shut down by a judge in their court battle to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs after being suspended by the PGA
Three LIV players seeking to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs failed to show 'they have been harmed – let alone irreparably', the ruling judge has said. Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday said Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were 'well aware of the consequences' of their actions in competing in LIV events without permission and had not 'made their case' against being suspended by the PGA Tour as a result.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
thecomeback.com
Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future
There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
GolfWRX
‘I’m ready to cop some heat’ – Cam Smith unfazed by backlash after reportedly signing for LIV
It’s been quite the summer for Cam Smith, with the Aussie capturing his maiden major at the Home of Golf before almost instantly being heavily linked with a move to LIV Golf. After unconvincingly dodging the question of whether he was joining the breakaway tour or not following his...
Golf Channel
After welcoming second child, Jon Rahm shoots 67 in playoff opener
Jon Rahm didn’t show many signs of rust despite a whirlwind week leading into the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rahm and wife Kelley welcomed their second child, Eneko, last week in Arizona and spent four days in the hospital, returning home last Sunday. “It’s been really fun for me...
Golf Channel
After a long wait in Europe, Amanda Doherty eyes first LPGA win at ISPS Handa
Sticking around Europe was worth it for Amanda Doherty. The 24-year-old LPGA rookie holds a one-stroke lead, at 11 under, over Lauren Coughlin after 36 holes of the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland. Yet, the past several weeks across the pond, Doherty has been itching to just tee it up competitively.
Judge Details LIV Golfers’ Errors in First Round of Antitrust Fight
Two days after ruling for the PGA Tour in a court hearing, Judge Beth Labson Freeman issued a 14-page written order on Thursday formally denying the motion for a restraining order that would’ve allowed LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The order makes clear that the 11 golfers who sued last week face a challenging path in proving that the Tour violated antitrust law. (One of those golfers, Carlos Ortiz, has since dropped out of the suit.) Freeman’s order elaborates on why the three golfers failed to convince her that they’d...
Golf.com
The Etiquetteist: The ethical rules of a pro shop lost-and-found
The Etiquetteist was checking in at his local muni when another golfer approached the counter. He said he’d lost his range finger and asked if anyone had turned one in that day. No one had. But, the pro shop attendant said, there was another range finder that had been...
Golf.com
‘They don’t care’: Jon Rahm on the instruction method that almost wrecked his swing
Jon Rahm is one of the best ball strikers on tour today. Indeed, the Spaniard may be tracking to be one of the best of his generation. And he’s doing it all with a golf swing that is entirely unique. Rahm has worked with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dave...
Golf.com
2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both
Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
