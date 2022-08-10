Read full article on original website
Related
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
I'm a culinary judge who shops at Trader Joe's. Here are 12 things I recommend buying.
As a judge for the Specialty Foods Association, I've evaluated hundreds of high-quality goods. I look for specialty foods at Trader Joe's to elevate the experience of cooking and eating at home. The chain's chili-onion crunch and kettle-cooked chicken soup are delicious staples.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
The Aldi Meatball Fiasco That Has Reddit Worried
Aldi may have started off as a German grocery store chain, but these days, consumers can find Aldi grocery stores in 36 U.S. states. The brand has a pretty passionate fan base — there are more than 87,500 members of the Aldi subreddit and more than 2.8 million people like Aldi USA on Facebook. It could even soon be the third largest supermarket retailer in the United States if the company meets its goal of operating 2,500 stores in the country by the end of 2022 (via CNN).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Starbucks' Fall Flavors Are Coming Early To Grocery Stores
Even though much of America is sweating its way through the summertime, fall festivities are right around the corner. Hayrides, sweaters, hearty bowls of soup, and pumpkin spice lattes are the quintessential signs of the season's arrival. The pumpkin spiced latte in particular has become synonymous with Starbucks. Even though...
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
"Yep, Full Transparency": This Woman Is Sharing Exactly How Much It Costs Her Brand To Make Clothes In The US, And More People Should Know This
"I hope it's making you wonder how a $25 dress from Shein could possibly be ethically made."
35 Things You Should Always Buy at a Dollar Store
Dollar stores are a common strip-mall sight these days, and even though they may not still sell all of their products for a buck any more, they still present some incredible opportunities to save money on countless everyday items. Walking through a dollar store can be like running a gauntlet of temptation. A new set […]
Food & Wine
Act Fast: Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Popular Le Creuset Cookware
Looking for cookware that will last for generations? It's tough to beat Le Creuset. From its sturdy Dutch ovens, smooth cast iron pans, and stoneware baking dishes, high-quality materials and stunning designs make its products dreamworthy (and sometimes intimidating) investments. Le Creuset's French-made cookware and bakeware typically costs hundreds of...
pawtracks.com
Will supply chain shortages affect my pets? Why you should keep planning ahead
It all began with toilet paper. One by one, and sometimes all at once, many of the globe’s favorite items and household essentials ran out of stock — including some of our fur baby’s favorite pet foods and toys. We all had to get a little creative, though it sometimes still feels like supply chain pet gear is hard to find. Is this an effect of product shortages?
Food & Wine
Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of Calphalon Nonstick Skillets, Pots, and More—Up to $200 Off
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Anyone from seasoned home cooks to first-time apartment owners need a good collection of pots and pans. Though not the most exciting purchase, they're definitely an essential, and it's always a plus when you can score pieces from top-rated brands at a discount. Luckily, Amazon just slashed the prices of several high-quality Calphalon pieces, including pots and pans for nearly half off.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0