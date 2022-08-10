ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
Bay News 9

SeaWorld Orlando to offer roller coaster challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will offer visitors a chance to participate in a roller coaster challenge on Tuesday for National Roller Coaster Day. SeaWorld has announced it will hold a coaster challenge on National Roller Coaster Day. Visitors will be challenged to ride all six of the park's...
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Return of Holiday Parade, Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, and More for Winter 2022

It’s not too early to plan for the holidays, according to Universal Orlando Resort. They announced that their holiday season will begin on November 12, 2022, and run through January 1, 2023. Among the returning experiences is Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Grinchmas and the Who-liday Spectacular, performances by...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
Inside the Magic

‘Back to the Future’ Ride Rumored to Be Returning to Universal

After being retired in 2007, Universal Orlando fans have always wondered if Back to the Future: The Ride might ever make a return. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions, but there are now just two attractions left standing that were a part of the original opening for Universal Studios Florida: E.T. Adventure Ride and the Horror Makeup Show.
click orlando

Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
orangeobserver.com

Bring your voices to Winter Garden Community Choir

It has been 25 years since Dr. Jeffery Redding directed the West Orange High School Choir and 15 years since the Winter Garden Community Choir began — and he is ready to celebrate unity. Redding, director of choral activities at the University of Central Florida and the executive director...
WESH

Goodwill opens new Kissimmee location

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida held a grand opening Friday morning for their new location in Kissimmee. The brand new store is in the Osceola Village Shopping Center on Dyer Boulevard. It’s already created about 65 new jobs and is the nonprofit’s fifth new project to...
click orlando

🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
