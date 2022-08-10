Read full article on original website
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
Paris Baguette Will Open a Location in Winter Garden
Paris Baguette offers delicious menu items like Strawberry Mochi Donuts, Summer Berry Salads and Blueberry Chiffon Cakes
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando to offer roller coaster challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will offer visitors a chance to participate in a roller coaster challenge on Tuesday for National Roller Coaster Day. SeaWorld has announced it will hold a coaster challenge on National Roller Coaster Day. Visitors will be challenged to ride all six of the park's...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Return of Holiday Parade, Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, and More for Winter 2022
It’s not too early to plan for the holidays, according to Universal Orlando Resort. They announced that their holiday season will begin on November 12, 2022, and run through January 1, 2023. Among the returning experiences is Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Grinchmas and the Who-liday Spectacular, performances by...
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
Inside the Magic
‘Back to the Future’ Ride Rumored to Be Returning to Universal
After being retired in 2007, Universal Orlando fans have always wondered if Back to the Future: The Ride might ever make a return. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions, but there are now just two attractions left standing that were a part of the original opening for Universal Studios Florida: E.T. Adventure Ride and the Horror Makeup Show.
click orlando
Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
orangeobserver.com
Bring your voices to Winter Garden Community Choir
It has been 25 years since Dr. Jeffery Redding directed the West Orange High School Choir and 15 years since the Winter Garden Community Choir began — and he is ready to celebrate unity. Redding, director of choral activities at the University of Central Florida and the executive director...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
WFTV
SEE: These pets are available for adoption in Orlando
Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees as overcrowding continues The shelter is currently caring for more than 500 animals. (WFTV/WFTV)
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
WESH
Goodwill opens new Kissimmee location
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida held a grand opening Friday morning for their new location in Kissimmee. The brand new store is in the Osceola Village Shopping Center on Dyer Boulevard. It’s already created about 65 new jobs and is the nonprofit’s fifth new project to...
click orlando
🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Video: Father, daughter removed from Frontier flight after pilot turns plane around
A man and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight Sunday.
click orlando
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
positivelyosceola.com
Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee to Offer Free Spanish for Beginners Classes Beginning in September
Have you been thinking about learning Spanish, maybe just enough to better understand casual conversations, or to begin your path toward being a proficient Spanish speaker? The Osceola Library System’s Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee may have exactly what you’re looking for. Beginning Thursday, September 8, at Hart...
Central Florida food banks are seeing more people due to inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Longer lines are forming at Central Florida food banks, mainly because of rising prices. The typical family pays about $460 more per month for the same items bought last year. Most people and businesses do not have the extra cash they need, which becomes an issue...
