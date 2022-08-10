ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

howellcountynews.com

Ruth Elizabeth Stewart

Funeral services for Ruth Elizabeth Stewart, 106, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Stewart passed away at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March...
WEST PLAINS, MO
howellcountynews.com

James LeRoy Nichols, Jr.

James LeRoy Nichols, Jr., a resident of Willow Springs, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, while at his home. He was born June 4, 1959, in Lebanon, IN to James L. Nichols, Sr. and Mary S. (Heiston) Sutherland and was 63 years old. James grew up in Southgate, MI...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Kait 8

Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase

THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
THAYER, MO
KTLO

Mountain Home Mayor updates Community Center/aquatic facility progress

It’s been just over one year since the Mountain Home City Council approved the purchase of bonds to build a community center/aquatic facility at McCabe Park in the southwest part of the city at the junction of U.S. Highway 62/412 West and the Sheid/Hopper Bypass. Voters in March of 2021 approved two measures to fund the project, a half-cent sales tax that will sunset after funding bonds for the construction of the project and a permanent quarter-cent sales tax for operation and maintenance of the new facility.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTTS

SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Resurfacing of Route 160 near West Plains Begins August 25

West Plains, MO. – U.S. Route 160 near West Plains will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform resurface work and construct a center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from County Road 6070 to just west of Route AB...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Ozark County Sheriff’s Office lays off employees

Nearly a month after the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency action order, the state of the budget and inflation have forced the local agency to make another move. Sheriff Cass Martin says increasing expenditures and sales tax revenue far below projection have resulted in seven layoffs, including two full-time deputies, to downsize his staff.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Bye, Bear!

"Hey, Willow Springs! This is Eagle country. Come get your bear," Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins quipped in an online post. Last week, Chief Perkins took to Facebook to give the community an update on the increased bear activity within city limits. "In the past couple months, people have...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured, one seriously, in accident Saturday on Highway 38

Three persons were injured — one of them seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 38 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen, 73, of Cabool, pulled out of a driveway into the path of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Joni L. Huff, 40, of Bucyrus.
HOUSTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Howell County Sheriff’s Department Obtains B.A.T.T.mobile

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained a new Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) in the form of what is called a B.A.T.T., or Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, with design choices seemingly taking cues from a popular man-bat-themed character. Built from the frame of a...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Alton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning

Alton, Mo. – An Alton woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on US 160. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred four miles west of Alton at 7:25 a.m. on August 10. An eastbound 2014 Subaru driven by Harly Howell, 18 of Alton,...
ALTON, MO
Ozark County Times

Woman pleads guilty to amended charge in 2020 fatal crash, given probation

In a surprising turn of events, Patricia L. Hobbs, previously charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs causing the death of 59-year-old Michael “Micky” Clark in a Feb. 17, 2020, crash on Highway 5, pleaded guilty by Alford plea to an amended charge of second-degree assault during the Aug. 3 Law Day. An Alford plea means Hobbs does not admit guilt but believes that the evidence would cause a jury to convict her.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Ozark County Times

Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs

Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods

A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Ozark County Times

Sheriff forced to lay off seven more employees: Sheriff’s department budget issue becomes major crisis; two deputies, five other staffers let go last week

Times photo/Bruce Roberts Ozark County sheriff’s officials transport prisoners to the Ozark County courthouse Tuesday morning for court appearances. Deputies and Sheriff Cass Martin are taking on extra duties, like serving as bailiff during court, since Martin was forced to lay off seven employees recently due to a budget crisis.
OZARK COUNTY, MO

