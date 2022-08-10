Read full article on original website
howellcountynews.com
Ruth Elizabeth Stewart
Funeral services for Ruth Elizabeth Stewart, 106, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Stewart passed away at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March...
howellcountynews.com
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr.
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr., a resident of Willow Springs, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, while at his home. He was born June 4, 1959, in Lebanon, IN to James L. Nichols, Sr. and Mary S. (Heiston) Sutherland and was 63 years old. James grew up in Southgate, MI...
Kait 8
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
KTLO
Mountain Home Mayor updates Community Center/aquatic facility progress
It’s been just over one year since the Mountain Home City Council approved the purchase of bonds to build a community center/aquatic facility at McCabe Park in the southwest part of the city at the junction of U.S. Highway 62/412 West and the Sheid/Hopper Bypass. Voters in March of 2021 approved two measures to fund the project, a half-cent sales tax that will sunset after funding bonds for the construction of the project and a permanent quarter-cent sales tax for operation and maintenance of the new facility.
KTTS
Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway
Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Discount Daves Carpet & Flooring can’t wait to make your flooring dreams a reality with the “Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway”. It’s no secret that Discount Daves is unmatched at providing quality flooring at discount prices. That’s why we’re...
ozarkradionews.com
Resurfacing of Route 160 near West Plains Begins August 25
West Plains, MO. – U.S. Route 160 near West Plains will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform resurface work and construct a center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from County Road 6070 to just west of Route AB...
KTLO
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office lays off employees
Nearly a month after the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency action order, the state of the budget and inflation have forced the local agency to make another move. Sheriff Cass Martin says increasing expenditures and sales tax revenue far below projection have resulted in seven layoffs, including two full-time deputies, to downsize his staff.
howellcountynews.com
Bye, Bear!
"Hey, Willow Springs! This is Eagle country. Come get your bear," Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins quipped in an online post. Last week, Chief Perkins took to Facebook to give the community an update on the increased bear activity within city limits. "In the past couple months, people have...
houstonherald.com
Three injured, one seriously, in accident Saturday on Highway 38
Three persons were injured — one of them seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 38 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen, 73, of Cabool, pulled out of a driveway into the path of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Joni L. Huff, 40, of Bucyrus.
ozarkradionews.com
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Obtains B.A.T.T.mobile
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained a new Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) in the form of what is called a B.A.T.T., or Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, with design choices seemingly taking cues from a popular man-bat-themed character. Built from the frame of a...
KTLO
Man with widespread criminal record pleads to Baxter County charges
A 34-year-old Cabot man who has had problems with the law in seven Arkansas Counties pled guilty to the charges against him in Baxter County and was sentenced to five years probation during a recent session of circuit court. In Baxter County Brady Kyle French is accused of being in...
ozarkradionews.com
Alton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning
Alton, Mo. – An Alton woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on US 160. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred four miles west of Alton at 7:25 a.m. on August 10. An eastbound 2014 Subaru driven by Harly Howell, 18 of Alton,...
Ozark County Times
Woman pleads guilty to amended charge in 2020 fatal crash, given probation
In a surprising turn of events, Patricia L. Hobbs, previously charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs causing the death of 59-year-old Michael “Micky” Clark in a Feb. 17, 2020, crash on Highway 5, pleaded guilty by Alford plea to an amended charge of second-degree assault during the Aug. 3 Law Day. An Alford plea means Hobbs does not admit guilt but believes that the evidence would cause a jury to convict her.
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
KYTV
MISSING CHILD: Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child
GROVESPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a missing child. Maxwell Robbins, 12, disappeared from his home in Grovespring on Wednesday. Deputies describe him as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He last wore black Adidas sweatpants. If you have any information...
KTLO
Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods
A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Ozark County Times
Sheriff forced to lay off seven more employees: Sheriff’s department budget issue becomes major crisis; two deputies, five other staffers let go last week
Times photo/Bruce Roberts Ozark County sheriff’s officials transport prisoners to the Ozark County courthouse Tuesday morning for court appearances. Deputies and Sheriff Cass Martin are taking on extra duties, like serving as bailiff during court, since Martin was forced to lay off seven employees recently due to a budget crisis.
