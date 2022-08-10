Read full article on original website
KCBD
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do
It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
Torrez gets 30 years for seriously injuring daughter in 2017
LUBBOCK, Texas — Arthur Torrez, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for seriously injuring his daughter in 2017. A jury found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. Torrez’s attorneys argued he should be sentenced to five to 10 years and that he was a good candidate for probation. The […]
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles. In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289. A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the...
Bulletproof backpacks are on shelves ahead of Lubbock school year
Bulletproof backpacks might be on the school supply list for some, and Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock sells them.
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
Local Lubbock: Celebrating National Vinyl Record Day
Most National Days fall into one of two categories. There's really boring national days like May 13th: National Crouton Day, a day to celebrate toasted old bread. And there's really stupid ones like October 19th: National Hagfish Day. WTF is a hagfish?. But some national days deserve to be celebrate....
yourbasin.com
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
Late Night Snackers Get Ready for This Lubbock Food Truck Event
Lubbock is home to so many amazing food trucks that you have to try. Each truck typically has their own schedule and events they regularly attend, but sometime several trucks come together and form their own event. Next Friday, August 19th is a perfect example of that. All food truck...
One seriously hurt after Marsha Sharp Freeway crash, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt after a crash in the 5500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in for a two-vehicle crash at 10:04 p.m. Friday. Photos from the scene showed a marked security vehicle on the side of the roadway. This […]
Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty
LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man assaulted Lubbock officer after fleeing scene of hit-and-run
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest. According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene...
Lubbock man sentenced in armed 30-hour Thanksgiving SWAT standoff
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock man Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was sentenced by a federal judge to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to interstate threatening communications in April. Solis held police in an armed standoff at the Lubbock National Guard Amory on Thanksgiving day in 2021. The day before, Solis texted an LPD […]
KCBD
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In
This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
