Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lambcountyleadernews.com
Education Matters…
I trust you are ready for another successful school year! It is hard to believe that our students will be returning to class on Monday, August 15. LISD is looking forward to having our students back in the classroom as we begin the 2022-2023 school year. I encourage you to follow what is going on at LISD through our school website: www.lfdisd.org You will have up-to-date activities for each week along with information regarding the school’s business and financial data. Please take time to utilize this opportunity to learn more about your school.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Sandhills tennis ball drop winners
The Tennis Ball drop was held on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. during the 43rd annual Olton Sandhills Celebration. Tennis balls were $5 each. Half of the proceeds would go to help benefiting the Olton Lion’s Club. The club raised over $2,400 and the winner received half of the proceeds. The winner of the Tennis Ball Drop was Jim and Beverly Smith, taking home over $1,200.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Littlefield season tickets on sale now
The seasonal reserved Wildcat Football Tickets will be on sale now through Wednesday, August 31st at the Central Administration Offices, 1207 East 14th Street in Littlefield. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon), and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for the package...
Comments / 0