The Coast Guard rescued three boaters after their boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Sunday night. According to a press release from U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Public Affairs North, watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified that a boat capsized near Whitehall Shores, leaving three boaters stranded in the water. Two of the boaters were not wearing life jackets.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO