Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mark Paul Thompson
Mark Paul Thompson, 64, of Powells Point, died August 1, 2022 at home. Mark was predeceased by parents William and Louise Thompson and brother Barry. Survivors include daughter Mary, brothers Bruce and Keith (Debbie) and other family members. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Loretta K. Sedler
Loretta Linda Kight Sedler, 81, of Moyock, died on August 10, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on June 11, 1941 to the late William D. Kight and Amy Frances Bruce Kight. Survivors include husband Raymond Carl Sedler, son Raymond Michael Sedler (Joanne),...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jane Magette Jones
Jane Magette Jones, 69, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022 at the Currituck House in Moyock. Born in Smithfield, Va. on November 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reynolds Magette and Robert Magette. Survivors include husband M. Warren Jones; children Lauren Abernethy (Michael), Ashley McLeod, Courtney...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter, 81, of Webb City, Mo., died at home in Manteo on August 11, 2022, where she and her husband have resided since 2014. Born in Hayward, Wisc. on September 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Maude Mae Scott and Eldon Burkholder. Survivors include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ronald Wayne Josey
Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include son Alex; sister Melissa Josey...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hubert Liles Conner Jr.
Hubert L. Conner Jr., 67, of Barco, died peacefully in Chesapeake, Va. on August 10, 2022. He was born and raised in Portsmouth, Va. Survivors include wife Mary Jane Conner; mother and step-father Norma E. and Robert O. Thompson; sister Ann Conner Stanley (Roger) and other family and friends. Celebration...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Michael O’Brien
Grandy, NC – Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Javan Davis Eaton
Manns Harbor, NC – Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Special group has amazing time at two-day camp: ‘It was a blast’
Pure joy, that’s what these campers sense while crashing down wave faces and feeling a fish tugging on their line. They eat hot pepperoni slices and dance in Oceanview Hall at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. The Silly for Lilly Exceptional Day Camp was a rocking two days...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
Following a 40-year career with the North Carolina Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four years as president and CEO of the North Carolina Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. North Carolina...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three rescued by Coast Guard after boat capsizes near Elizabeth City
The Coast Guard rescued three boaters after their boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Sunday night. According to a press release from U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Public Affairs North, watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified that a boat capsized near Whitehall Shores, leaving three boaters stranded in the water. Two of the boaters were not wearing life jackets.
Comments / 0