Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
marinmommies.com
Wildlife Adventure at the Oakland Zoo
One of our favorite family outings in the Bay Area is a trip to the Oakland Zoo. With a variety of amazing animal exhibits, cable cars that whisk you to spectacular views, and the stunning California Trail that's a who's who of our state's wildlife, the Oakland Zoo is a fun and educational place to visit at any time of year. We love the whole experience, and try to visit a few times a year.
'It's stunning': San Francisco's official flower is in full bloom
If you head east past the Conservatory of Flowers just inside Golden Gate Park, you’ll find a San Francisco marvel: the Dahlia Dell. The plot is dedicated completely to the city’s official flower, the Dahlia.
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
More than 20K fish found dead at UC Davis research facility
UC Davis has reported the death of more than 20,000 fish at the Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture. The fish died of exposure to chlorine, which they are especially sensitive to.
hoodline.com
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
sfstandard.com
Scion of SF Coffee Dynasty Attempts Run for District Attorney, Realizes He Needs to Be an Attorney to Qualify
An attempt to run for San Francisco District Attorney by the son of an elite coffee dynasty family was brought to an abrupt end this week when he was told that he could not enter the race because he was not an attorney. Austin Hills, whose family founded Hills Bros....
