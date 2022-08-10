ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvo, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Javan Davis Eaton

Manns Harbor, NC – Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her...
MANNS HARBOR, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Michael O’Brien

Grandy, NC – Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner...
GRANDY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ronald Wayne Josey

Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include son Alex; sister Melissa Josey...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Mark Paul Thompson

Mark Paul Thompson, 64, of Powells Point, died August 1, 2022 at home. Mark was predeceased by parents William and Louise Thompson and brother Barry. Survivors include daughter Mary, brothers Bruce and Keith (Debbie) and other family members. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
POWELLS POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salvo, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Bethel, NC
City
Camden, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy