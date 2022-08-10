Read full article on original website
Javan Davis Eaton
Manns Harbor, NC – Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her...
Michael O’Brien
Grandy, NC – Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner...
Ronald Wayne Josey
Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include son Alex; sister Melissa Josey...
Mark Paul Thompson
Mark Paul Thompson, 64, of Powells Point, died August 1, 2022 at home. Mark was predeceased by parents William and Louise Thompson and brother Barry. Survivors include daughter Mary, brothers Bruce and Keith (Debbie) and other family members. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
Following a 40-year career with the North Carolina Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four years as president and CEO of the North Carolina Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. North Carolina...
