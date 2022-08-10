Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
wcbi.com
Two suspects in police custody after reportedly having weapon in school
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects are in custody at this hour after police investigate a reported weapon at school in Calhoun City. The Calhoun City Police got a report that a student had a weapon in a backpack. But the student disappeared before officers arrived. Now two...
wtva.com
Lamar County superintendent describes injuries from school bus crash as minor
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A school bus wrecked Thursday afternoon north of Sulligent. It happened on Highway 17 north of Sulligent. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said eight people were on the bus, including the driver. He said five students were hurt, two were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside
The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
One injured in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
wcbi.com
Amory Police Department making adjustments to department vehicles
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new policy in the Amory Police Department may save some wear and tear on the department’s vehicles while adding extra visibility in the community. The Department added 5 new Ford Explorers to its fleet this year. But instead of leaving the SUVs in...
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
wcbi.com
Mississippi State students pack their bags and head back to campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wrap it in Maroon and white. That was the scene at the Mississippi State University campus early this morning for Moving to MSU. The Bulldog Family grew by the hundreds as students made their way to their new home. “I’m Super excited, ” said Malloy....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
New details released about plans for the Columbus School District
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are emerging about what’s next for the Columbus School District and the current leadership. The district board of trustees released a statement this morning, saying it accepted the immediate resignation of Dr. Cherie Labat. Meaning her last day on the job was...
wcbi.com
City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
wtva.com
Major drug arrest made in Verona this week
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- Lee County Sheriff’s deputies recovered $350,000 and a felony amount of drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week. Steven Hall was initially stopped for speeding, but during that stop, deputies discovered he had outstanding warrants for Lee and Monroe County. Hall is being charged...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities. Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened. Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed on Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Crawford died Friday morning while walking in one of the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom identified the man as Thomas C. Brown Jr, 37. Beckom says a 18...
Man steals police patrol car, leads Mississippi law enforcement on two-county pursuit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a police car and led officers from multiple agencies on a two-county pursuit. WCBI in Columbus reports that Robert Earl Spradling, 31, was taken into custody. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office report that the incident happened Saturday night in...
wtva.com
Monroe County Sheriff's Office makes history by opening up new training program
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is making an effort to help train new part-time law enforcement officers. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department made history last week as its first class graduated from the program. The new training program is called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, (MCSOTA)....
wtva.com
Firefighters suffered heat-related issues at New Albany house fire
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two firefighters are recovering after receiving treatment for heat-related issues following a house fire. The fire happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10 along Adams Street. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said several other crew members were also treated at the scene. At least one...
wcbi.com
Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
wtva.com
Series of shootings under investigation in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus continue to investigate multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Overall, police reported two injuries. The first incident happened on Friday evening, Aug. 5 on Byrnes Circle, which is near Waterworks Road. Two people reported gunfire. One person reported being shot at. The...
wtva.com
In The Trenches: New Hope Trojans
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) -- With 30 seniors ready to take the field. This team believes good results this year will yield. 5A should be ready for an explosion. Let's get in the trenches with the New Hope Trojans.
Comments / 0