Jane Magette Jones

Jane Magette Jones, 69, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022 at the Currituck House in Moyock. Born in Smithfield, Va. on November 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reynolds Magette and Robert Magette. Survivors include husband M. Warren Jones; children Lauren Abernethy (Michael), Ashley McLeod, Courtney...
Frances Louise Fredericks

Frances Louise Metzger Fredericks, 98, of Kill Devil Hills, died August 9, 2022 in Barco. “Fran” was born October 13, 1923 in Lima, Ohio. She was predeceased by husband Cecil Carr “Cec” Fredericks Jr. Survivors include four daughters, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her directives for...
Mark Paul Thompson

Mark Paul Thompson, 64, of Powells Point, died August 1, 2022 at home. Mark was predeceased by parents William and Louise Thompson and brother Barry. Survivors include daughter Mary, brothers Bruce and Keith (Debbie) and other family members. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
Ronald Wayne Josey

Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include son Alex; sister Melissa Josey...
Michael O’Brien

Grandy, NC – Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner...
