Kill Devil Hills, NC

Ronald Wayne Josey

Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include son Alex; sister Melissa Josey...
MANTEO, NC
Hubert Liles Conner Jr.

Hubert L. Conner Jr., 67, of Barco, died peacefully in Chesapeake, Va. on August 10, 2022. He was born and raised in Portsmouth, Va. Survivors include wife Mary Jane Conner; mother and step-father Norma E. and Robert O. Thompson; sister Ann Conner Stanley (Roger) and other family and friends. Celebration...
BARCO, NC
Michael O’Brien

Grandy, NC – Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner...
GRANDY, NC
Loretta K. Sedler

Loretta Linda Kight Sedler, 81, of Moyock, died on August 10, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on June 11, 1941 to the late William D. Kight and Amy Frances Bruce Kight. Survivors include husband Raymond Carl Sedler, son Raymond Michael Sedler (Joanne),...
MOYOCK, NC
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter

Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter, 81, of Webb City, Mo., died at home in Manteo on August 11, 2022, where she and her husband have resided since 2014. Born in Hayward, Wisc. on September 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Maude Mae Scott and Eldon Burkholder. Survivors include...
WEBB CITY, MO
Mark Paul Thompson

Mark Paul Thompson, 64, of Powells Point, died August 1, 2022 at home. Mark was predeceased by parents William and Louise Thompson and brother Barry. Survivors include daughter Mary, brothers Bruce and Keith (Debbie) and other family members. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
POWELLS POINT, NC

