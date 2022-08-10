Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
KATU.com
Monster Fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game says Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
KATU.com
Hailstorm batters eastern Oregon, Washington
A major hailstorm hammered parts of eastern Oregon and Washington on Thursday afternoon. Hail, almost the size of baseballs, smashed through the windshields of cars or left big spider-web-like cracks in them. Photos and videos from Wallowa, Wallowa County showed other damaged vehicles, broken windows in buildings and downed trees.
KATU.com
Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
Comments / 0