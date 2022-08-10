Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for San Rafael Swell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Rafael Swell FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, San Rafael Swell. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in debris flows on area burn scars and flash flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, streams, urban areas, and low-lying flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 22:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Jacob City Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tooele FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JACOB CITY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR EASTERN TOOELE COUNTY At 1050 PM MDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Jacob City Burn Scar. Flash flooding is already occurring. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Jacob City Burn Scar in Solider Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include areas along the Soldier Creek between the burn scar and SR-36 FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
