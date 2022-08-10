ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Huge Ezra Miller update as cops search for mom & her 3 kids living in actor’s farm after burglary charge

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 6 days ago
TROUBLED actor Ezra Miller is in hot water again as cops probe the star's expansive ranch for a mother and her three children, whose loved ones fear for their safety.

For Miller, it's the latest in a string of run-ins with the law after Vermont police charged the actor with felony burglary last week for an alleged home invasion that occurred on May 1.

Troubled actor Ezra Miller is in hot water again as cops probe the actor's expansive Vermont ranch for a mother and her three children Credit: Getty
Cops claim Miller is housing the 25-year-old mother and her young kids on they Stamford property Credit: AP

Vermont State Police have been trying to locate a 25-year-old mother and her three children - aged one to five - who they claim have been living at Miller's Stamford farm since they met in Hawaii in March.

Law enforcement officials believe The Flash actor is shielding their whereabouts from police.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, VSP repeatedly attempted to serve the mother an emergency care order over the weekend that demanded the kids' removal from her care and the property over safety concerns.

“The Court concludes that remaining in the home is contrary to the child’s welfare because: The child’s safety cannot be reasonably assured if the child remains in the custody of the child’s parent, guardian or custodian,” the order states.

The living arrangement worries the children’s father and two others with knowledge of the situation, the outlet reported.

The dad claimed he didn’t know his family was taking the trip and alleged that he hasn’t been able to see or talk to his kids since they left with Miller.

'BAD FEELING IN MY STOMACH'

“I got a bad feeling in my stomach,” the father told Rolling Stone. “I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f–king world to me.”

Sources with knowledge of the situation have expressed their concern to the publication that the environment is unsafe for children, alleging unattended guns are scattered across Miller's 96-acre property.

One anonymous source said that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

Video from April that Rolling Stone reviewed showed “at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals."

The sources also claim there is “heavy” marijuana use around the kids and “little” concern regarding proper ventilation, the outlet reported citing court docs.

However, the mother told Rolling Stone that Miller helped her escape from a “violent and abusive ex," claims that her husband denies.

Miller has claimed that the family has not lived on the property for months.

The Vermont State Attorney's office said the actor's claims seem like an attempt to "evade service" of the order, according to court docs.

Sources told the publication that several police vehicles were at the Trainwreck actor's property on Tuesday night for nearly an hour.

On August 7, Vermont police charged Miller with felony burglary stemming from a May 1 home invasion.

On the day of the break-in, police found that several bottles of alcohol were taken from the residence while the homeowners were not present.

After collecting statements and looking at surveillance videos, police found probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

Police finally located Miller on August 7 and issued they a citation to appear in court on September 26 for arraignment.

