news9.com
Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair
Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
Owasso Public Schools plans for changes, challenges in upcoming school year
OWASSO, Okla. — A new school year starts Thursday for Owasso Public Schools. About 9,300 students attended Owasso Public Schools last year. However, new Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates tells FOX23 that enrollment has grown to nearly 9,800. There are several big changes for students this year, including the end...
news9.com
Owasso Public Schools Students Head Back To Class
Thursday is the first day of school for students returning to the classroom in Owasso. The first school day officially gets underway at 8 a.m. for all secondary students and 9 a.m. for all pre-kindergartners through fifth graders. New for this school year, Owasso Public Schools is launching a strategic...
news9.com
Bikers Raise Money For Students' School Supplies
Students in several different school districts are getting help for the new school year. It's thanks to local bikers from rural communities who gathered for their 4th annual "Bikers and Backpacks Ride." The Bikers raised thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for kids in rural schools. The ride started...
news9.com
First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year
Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
BAFA welcomes new students ahead of first day
Broken Arrow Public Schools is holding its first ever Tiger Camp for incoming freshmen ahead of the district's first day of school.
news9.com
Construction Project Underway On Tulsa End Of Turner Turnpike
A big construction project is happening on the Tulsa end of the Turner turnpike. The westbound exit from I-44, to Route 66, is switching sides. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in West Tulsa with the story.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
news9.com
Tulsa Plans To Use Grant To Build Trails Along Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa has received $16 million to build out trails along the Arkansas River. News on 6's McKenzie Gladney joins us live with what people can expect.
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
news9.com
Tulsa Receives $26 Million In Federal Grants To Improve Roads, Trails
Tulsa was awarded $26 million in transportation grants, that will pay for improvements to 51st Street in West Tulsa, and build infrastructure needed to support a future low water dam in Jenks. The award from the US Department of Transportation was announced Thursday. Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said, “This is...
news9.com
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
news9.com
Tulsa Tech Training Next Generation Of Airline Mechanics
The soaring aviation industry is having its wings clipped by a shortage in airplane mechanics. Aviation is one of the biggest industries in Oklahoma - second only to oil and gas. With several tech schools in Tulsa, the city graduates hundreds of aviation mechanics each year. “The aviation industry is...
news9.com
Woodland Hills Mall Hosts Back To School Fashion Show
A back to school fashion show is happening Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall featuring the latest denim trends. Participants are asked to bring youth or tween sized denim clothes that will go to the Tulsa Dream Center. The center serves kids in need in Tulsa. The event starts at 2...
news9.com
Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow
The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issues at city’s water plant
CANEY, Kan. — The city of Caney, Kan. is now under a water emergency due to continued issues at the city’s water plant. A mandatory water conservation is in effect for residents. The city is asking residents to refrain from unnecessary water uses. The city of Caney told...
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus
Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
moreclaremore.com
John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers
TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
news9.com
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Provides Active Shooter Training For Berryhill Teachers, Administrators
Berryhill students will be back in class in less than a week, but this week their teachers and administrators are getting specialized training from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. They are being trained on what to do during an active shooter situation on campus. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was...
