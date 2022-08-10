ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair

Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Owasso Public Schools Students Head Back To Class

Thursday is the first day of school for students returning to the classroom in Owasso. The first school day officially gets underway at 8 a.m. for all secondary students and 9 a.m. for all pre-kindergartners through fifth graders. New for this school year, Owasso Public Schools is launching a strategic...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Bikers Raise Money For Students' School Supplies

Students in several different school districts are getting help for the new school year. It's thanks to local bikers from rural communities who gathered for their 4th annual "Bikers and Backpacks Ride." The Bikers raised thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for kids in rural schools. The ride started...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year

Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Receives $26 Million In Federal Grants To Improve Roads, Trails

Tulsa was awarded $26 million in transportation grants, that will pay for improvements to 51st Street in West Tulsa, and build infrastructure needed to support a future low water dam in Jenks. The award from the US Department of Transportation was announced Thursday. Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said, “This is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Education
news9.com

Tulsa Tech Training Next Generation Of Airline Mechanics

The soaring aviation industry is having its wings clipped by a shortage in airplane mechanics. Aviation is one of the biggest industries in Oklahoma - second only to oil and gas. With several tech schools in Tulsa, the city graduates hundreds of aviation mechanics each year. “The aviation industry is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woodland Hills Mall Hosts Back To School Fashion Show

A back to school fashion show is happening Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall featuring the latest denim trends. Participants are asked to bring youth or tween sized denim clothes that will go to the Tulsa Dream Center. The center serves kids in need in Tulsa. The event starts at 2...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow

The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus

Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK

