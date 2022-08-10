Today is 8-1-1 awareness day to remind you to call that phone number if you plan on any digging on your property. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman Don Tormey says the observance happens now because it’s — August 11th — or 8-1-1. “The law requires at any resident or professional excavator contact the 8-1-1 toll-free number or you can file through the Iowa one call website eight locate ticket a minimum of two business days in advance of digging,” Tormey says.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO