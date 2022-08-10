Read full article on original website
Invasive plant that can inhibit navigation found in 5 northwest Iowa lakes
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa DNR says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August 1.
Even with recent rains, drought conditions persist
This weekend’s showers dumped up to seven inches of rain on parts of Iowa, while many areas stayed dry, but even with the scattered downpours, drought conditions persist over wide sections of the state. Angie Rieck Hinz, an Iowa State University field agronomist, says that’s typical and it’s bringing...
It’s 8-1-1 day, reminding you to call before you dig
Today is 8-1-1 awareness day to remind you to call that phone number if you plan on any digging on your property. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman Don Tormey says the observance happens now because it’s — August 11th — or 8-1-1. “The law requires at any resident or professional excavator contact the 8-1-1 toll-free number or you can file through the Iowa one call website eight locate ticket a minimum of two business days in advance of digging,” Tormey says.
Site set for hearing on Summit Carbon’s pipeline permit request
The Iowa Utilities Board has determined the Webster County Fairgrounds will be the site of the public hearing on the Summit Carbon Solutions request for a permit to build a carbon pipeline. The order sets the place for the hearing — but the date has not been set as IUB...
Iowa sales tax revenue dropped $101 million in July
State sales tax revenue for the month of July fell significantly. Jeff Robinson of the Legislative Services Agency said the $101 million drop may be because consumer spending was so high in July of 2021. “All states experienced a very large increase in sales tax revenue as economies reopened and...
State party chair says Mahaska County GOP can’t censure Miller-Meeks
Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann says Mahaska County Republicans do not have the power to formally censure Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her vote supporting same-sex marriage. “County committees do not have the ability to censure. There is nothing in our bylaws that talks about censure. Even the Republican Party of...
