HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'

Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne’s Kids Kick It With Chris Brown After Lil Baby Atlanta Tour Stop

Atlanta, GA – Two of Lil Wayne’s children were spotted together on a night out watching Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s One of Them One’s Tour in Atlanta earlier this week. On Wednesday night (August 10), Reginae Carter and Dwayne Carter III posed for pics with C Breezy — without having to cough up the $1,000 price tag — and kicked it with the R&B star following his show.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Taps Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle + More For ’Drillmatic’ Tracklist

The Game is gearing up to finally unleash his Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album, and hours prior to the project’s arrival the Compton native has unveiled the tracklisting. Set to be released on Friday (August 12), the star-studded 30-song LP is executive produced by Hit-Boy, and features the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, NBA YoungBoy and the late Nipsey Hussle.
HipHopDX.com

Cordae Surprises Fans With Two New Tracks

Cordae has surprised fans by dropping off a pair of brand new tracks — listen to “Unacceptable” and “So With That” below. Arriving on Thursday (August 11), the Raleigh-bred rapper told Zane Lowe in a new interview the two new songs were just the product of him being in the zone.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Files Motion To Be Removed From Drakeo The Ruler Lawsuit

Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a motion to be removed from the Drakeo The Ruler lawsuit filed by the late rapper’s brother. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, an attorney representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says his clients, who were promotors on the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival where Drakeo was fatally stabbed, should be dropped from the negligence lawsuit filed by Devante Caldwell (also known as Ralfy The Plug).
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Are 'Cooking Up' Some New Music Together

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are back in the studio together, with the latter confirming the pair are “cooking up” some new music. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop Dogg told ET at the LA premiere of his new movie, Day Shift. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”
HipHopDX.com

Drake Gets Face Tattoo Dedicated To His Mother

Drake is no stranger to tattoos, but he’s just gotten his most visible ink yet in the form of a face tattoo dedicated to his mother, Sandra Gale. Los Angeles-based tattoo artist NAL shared a video of Drizzy getting his mom’s initials, “SG,” tatted under his left eye on his Instagram page on Thursday (August 11), writing in the caption, “The boi @champagnepapi.”
HipHopDX.com

Chance The Rapper Explains Meaning Behind ‘Star Line Gallery’ Album Title

Chance The Rapper has broken down the meaning behind the title of his new album,Star Line Gallery. During a recent interview on Sway in the Morning, the Chicago rapper explained the title of his upcoming project is a nod to Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey, who started a shipping line in 1919 and connected countries across the globe.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Fires Back At Kodak Black For Dissing His Fans

NBA YoungBoy has responded to Kodak Black after he called out his fans for being “irritating” earlier in August. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (August 11), the Baton Rouge rapper claimed The Last Slimeto is his last album while sending a subliminal message to Kodak, stating he dislikes anyone who has a problem with his fans.
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Lands Every 'Renaissance' Track On Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé has landed every Renaissance track on the Billboard Hot 100, just two weeks after its July 29 release. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” currently sits at No. 1 on the chart, while “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar” have settled into the Top 20.
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Wants To Work With André 3000 — And Has Faith It'll Happen

Jack Harlow has revealed he desperately wants to work with André 3000, and said he’s been “manifesting” the collab for a while. In an interview with TODAY, the Louisville rapper spoke about his love for the Outkast rapper before taking to the stage on the NBC morning show to perform “Nail Tech,” “Industry Baby,” “What’s Poppin'” and “First Class.”
HipHopDX.com

Black Thought & Danger Mouse 'Cheat Codes' Is A Lesson In Supreme Lyricism + Pristine Production

There’s a line on “Aquamarine” where Black Thought says he was “born to be a teacher” and that couldn’t be more evident on Cheat Codes, his new collaborative project with Danger Mouse. The Roots’ de facto leader bobs and weaves his way through the renowned producer’s time-traveling production like he’s Muhammad Ali, while spilling some of the hard-won wisdom he’s learned over the course of his life.
