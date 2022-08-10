Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
Top247 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
Alabama adds another top recruit along its offensive line, this time in four-star tackle Miles McVay of East St. Louis (Ill.). The Top247 prospect committed to the Crimson Tide over Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M. “I would say it’s the pick because the coaching staff,” McVay...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0